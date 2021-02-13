UCLA men’s basketball must improve ‘horrific’ defense – Daily News





Support our UCLA athletic coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. UCLA lost just eight points to Washington State on Thursday night, but it looked like 80. The Bruins were trailing by 23 at halftime. It was a 16-point deficit with less than four minutes to go. Sure, a late and lively push made the score better, but aesthetics don’t matter when a team is fighting for a conference title. “Horrible.” That’s the only word UCLA coach Mick Cronin used to describe the team’s defensive performance in their 81-73 loss to the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. The Bruins allowed the Cougars 13 3 points on 22 attempts with an accuracy of 59.1%. It didn’t help that Isaac Bonton, the Cougars’ go-to scorer, set the Bruins on fire for 26 points. That puts the Bruins 13-5 overall and 9-3 in the Pac-12 ahead of their three-game winning streak against Washington at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Seattle. The Huskies are bottom of the conference standings at 2-11. On paper, this seems like a perfect opportunity for UCLA to get back on track after losing two in a row and three of its last four. But, clearly, it’s not the same team that was once 8-0 in the Pac-12. Forward Cody Riley plays on a bad right ankle. The Jalen Hill Center is not even with the team (personal reasons). Jules Bernard has only scored 11 points in the last four games. Jaime Jaquez Jr., the team’s top scorer, hasn’t hit double digits in the last three games. “I have to get Jaime back on track,” Cronin said. What often seems forgotten is the loss to 6-foot-9 senior winger Chris Smith, one of the team’s top scorers and rebounders, due to an ACL tear. His absence is especially felt without Hill and with Riley only playing 10 minutes Thursday night. No surprise. Cronin wants a better defense, especially when his spitting Bruins on offense sometimes score 73 points on the road. “Check out my (coaching) career,” he said. “I would say 95% victory in 18 years as a head coach scoring 73 points anywhere.” Saturday’s game could be the Bruins’ biggest yardstick for mental toughness heading into next week’s games against Arizona on February 18 and Arizona State on February 20 in Westwood. This is not even the hardest part. The following week, UCLA will travel to Utah on February 25 and Colorado on February 27. UCLA (13-5, 9-3) at Washington (3-15, 2-11) When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday Or: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle How to watch: Pac-12 networks

