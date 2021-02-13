FREEZIN ‘for a reason: actor Josh Duhamel takes the plunge to support the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes





In the weeks leading up to Polar Fest 2021, staff at the Detroit Lakes’ Boys & Girls Club thought at length about how to creatively celebrate this annual fundraiser in the midst of a pandemic not to mention the long period of sub-zero temperatures that took hold of the region last week. Typically, the PFP brings hundreds of families to gather around an icy hole on Little Detroit Lake in mid-February and cheer on dozens of brave souls as they leap into the frozen waters. This year, however, a global pandemic known as COVID-19 made such a large group rally impossible, so a different way to raise money was found: celebrity “Proxy Plunger” Duhamel. The Minot, ND native has agreed to make the jump to a lake in an undisclosed area to support local youth. On Monday February 8, Duhamel shared this video on the club’s Facebook page, recounting his enthusiasm for what he was about to do.

Later in the week, he and Boys & Girls Club executive director Patrick Petermann spoke to local public access channel TV-3 about his reasons for agreeing to participate in the Plunge. His jump into the ice water was recorded for posterity and made public this afternoon, on social media pages and on the Club’s website, bgcdl.org. In support of his feat of bravery, former divers and friends of the club were encouraged to dive by proxy and lift pledges or post their cold photos on the club’s Facebook page. In return, the most prolific fundraisers were given a chance to win rewards such as VISA gift cards, club gifts, and items autographed by Josh Duhamel. “It was an incredibly good sport,” Petermann said of Duhamel, adding that the actor not only shared videos of his experiences leading up to the leap with his fans on social media, but also autographed several items. that the club was using in its fundraising efforts. By the time the deadline for pledging pledges was reached at midnight on Friday, February 12, the club had raised more than $ 17,000 from more than two dozen “Proxy Plungers,” said Alyssa Hoskins, coordinator of the. club marketing and communications. “It’s more than I expected,” she said of the club’s response to the call for participants. Duhamel gladly took on the challenge of being the Proxy Plunger, “as you can see in the video below. In fact, according to Petermann, he even did the Plunge a second time, just for fun. He added. that the outside temperature was in fact -13 degrees yes, that number had a minus in front of it! when Duhamel made the jump. Although the deadline to earn bonuses as “Proxy Plungers” has now passed, Petermann said anyone who is still interested in donating in support of Josh Duhamels Polar Fest Plunge and the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes mission is encouraged to do so, going to bgcdl.org and by clicking on the “Donate” button. The Polar Fest Plunge raises essential funds to support the hundreds of local youth who benefit from the programming and services offered at the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos