10 technical tricks directors use in Hollywood movies

Making films is not a cup of tea for everyone. It’s much more complicated than reading lines and recording video for your reels. Even a five-minute scene that looks natural and ordinary on screen goes through a plethora of scripts, edits, and touches. Cinematography and directing are a blend of science and creativity that makes you feel exactly what the person at the helm envisions. We’ll be sharing some onscreen stuff that goes behind the scenes. So, check out the 10 Technological Tricks Directors Use in Hollywood Movies. Indicate in the comments if you know of more fascinating strategies.

Low light effect

Placing a character in low light creates a sense of mystery. Therefore, the shadow effect cast on Al Pacinos Michael Corleone in The Godfather complemented his secretive and dark temperament. Damn! He never spoke to Kay about his marriage in Sicily and the death of his first wife. And let’s not forget how he took revenge on her husband in cold blood and denied it with a straight face. This low light effect is used in crime thrillers to amplify the tension and curiosity of a particular character.

Look into the camera

If you are shown a collage of human expressions, the one that strikes you first will be the image staring straight at you. Our brains are trained to react faster when they detect a threat in the environment. Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs and Norman Bates from Psycho used this deception to make the viewer uncomfortable. These sinister figures looking straight at the camera are very disturbing even now.

Color

The color tone of a scene decides the message you get from that situation. For example, the amber and crimson hues used in the first two parts of Harry Potter made for a warm and womb-like environment. But its change to dark green and gray in the later parts, especially after Voldemorts returned, indicated the impending rise of the Death Eaters.

Direction of movement

Our mind subconsciously receives a movement to the right as a good sign. Therefore, a good character often shows up by entering from the left and walking to the right. While entering the scene from the right and moving to the left is interpreted as negative.

Infrasound

Infrasound may not be audible to humans, but it has the power to shake the hell out of our internal organs. Horror movies use bass sound with a frequency usually lower than 20Hz as it results in a feeling of dread and sadness.

Aspect ratio

If you are following the latest WandaVision MCU series, you must have noticed how the aspect ratio manipulates a scene and its impact. The 1: 1 aspect ratio is used to bring back memories while 4: 3 is the standard ratio for creating vintage pieces in modern times. Other ratios such as 21: 9 infuse rawness and intensity into the film. The very intense drama of “The Dark Knight” is a prime example.

Kuleshov effect

In Kuleshiv Effect, the directors place two scenes back to back instead of focusing on a single shot. When two shots are compared in a sequence, it helps the audience interpret the character’s emotional state of mind. It was used at the end of “The Godfather” when Michael was attending the baptism of his godson.

Low angle shot

We always remember Joker and Batman in The Dark Knight from a special perspective. They were shot from this angle on purpose to create an effect of force. When the subject is viewed from a low angle, he or she appears to be more intimidating and powerful than other times. Even the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 was shot from below at first before his secret was revealed.

High Angle Shot

If a low angle represents power, a high angle indicates weakness. Throughout the Harry Potter series, the titular boy and his friends Hermione and Ron have been shot from above whenever attacked by Dementors or Nagini. Being subjected to a high angle shot means a vulnerable situation for the character. Even a gigantic villain like Thanos was shot from a high angle when he was ambushed by the Avengers at the start of Avengers: Endgame.

Dolly-Zoom

The Dolly Zoom or Vertigo effect is used to render an unsettling and distorted sensation. In this, the camera zooms in or out on the subject as its surroundings move in the opposite direction.