Backlash of ‘the Bachelor’: franchise stars speak out after Chris Harrison interview

The stars of The single person and The bachelorette, along with their respective cast, are arguing for change and accountability amid a growing franchise controversy that has only intensified following a controversial interview with Chris Harrison, host of the juggernaut. of reality ABC.

On Tuesday, Harrison began to receive negative reactions on a Additional interview by correspondent Rachel Lindsay, who was the franchise’s first Black Bachelorette when she ran her cycle in 2017 and continues to work with the show, including co-hosting a franchise-sponsored podcast, Happy Hour Bachelor, with fellow Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin.

When Lindsay asked Harrison to weigh in on the allegations of racism that surrounded Rachael Kirkconnell, who is one of Matt James’ current broadcast season favorites. The single person, Harrison declined to speak out for his racially callous behavior. At the time, Kirkconnell herself had yet to speak up to verify the online activity revealed, but a remade photo of the Georgia native attending an “Old South” plantation-themed college party. in 2018 was particularly problematic.

“Well, Rachel, is that a good look in 2018, or isn’t it a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference,” Harrison told Lindsay about outcry over the photo, taken in his recent past. “Where was that target and was that target available, and did we all look at it in 2018?”

Harrison received quick reviews during the 13-minute interview and quickly issued a statementon social media, apologizing to Lindsay for not “listening to her better on a topic she has a direct understanding of” and “falsely speaking in a way that perpetuates racism.”

Lindsay, who has been a voice alumnus when it comes to empowering the franchise, picked up her non-franchise sponsored podcast, Higher Education for The Ringer, the next day to delve into the problematic issues with his face-to-face with Harrison.

“I had to stay calm because I needed people to see and hear what was going on in this interview,” she told co-host Van Lathan of the video, who Additional posted in their entirety and unedited on their YouTube channel. “The things that made me boil the most were the compassion, grace and space that Chris Harrison wanted to give Rachael [Kirkconnell], but couldn’t give it to this Rachel in the interview. … The other thing that really touched me was when he said, and I have the quote, “Who are you? Who is Rachel Lindsay? Who is Chris Harrison? Who are we? Basically, saying: Who are we to tell her when she needs to apologize? Who are we to tell him that we have been offended? Do you understand how problematic this is? “

She continued, “What I wanted to shout out in this conversation was: you are right Chris Harrison. Who are you? Who are you to say something because you are not the person who was offended. By the very actions that she is affiliated with, by the things that She finished. Who is Rachel Lindsay? Rachel Lindsay is a black woman, the very person that is touched by this Rachael Kirkconnell. So I have every right to to speak up and say I’m offended. I have every right to say, that’s what she should do. And I have every right to demand an apology. “

Lindsay went on to say that she thought the franchise had a race issue and wondered why Harrison hadn’t attended the diversity training hosted by ABC. She also questioned her future involvement in the franchise, noting her frustrations: “I can’t take it anymore.”

For James’ historic season, he is the first black bachelor of the hit show’s 25 years, the franchise brought in a diverse team to work with the talent and the team. These changes were followed by the franchise which hired more producers of color and launched more competitors of color, a long-awaited change that came as a result of the 2020 racial calculation. The 2020 cycle of The bachelorette was directed by Clare Crawley, who is Latina, and Tayshia Adams, the franchise’s first Latina and black star; and James’ contestants are the most diverse cast in the history of the series.

As Lindsay recorded her podcast, Kirkconnell finally posted her own statement on social media. The long post, published Thursday evening, admitted that “his ignorance was racist”. In her statement, she apologized to communities and people who have been harmed by her actions and said she is “learning and will continue to learn to be anti-racist”. Adding, “I want to put my energy into preventing people from making the same offensive mistakes I made in the first place, and I hope I can prove that to you in the future.”

Most notable, however, was what Kirkconnell did after he released his statement.

Later that night, she posted on her Instagram Stories a joint statement from all the women in her season. The cast of James’ 25th season The single person published the statement to “denounce any defense of racism” and to support Lindsay after her interview with Harrison. Many women shared the words on their social networks, which highlighted how “twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC were chosen for this historic season which was meant to represent change”.

The next morning, the men of the season cast of Crawley and Adams The bachelorette followed suit and released their own joint statement on social media to say the same thing. “We have had the opportunity to be part of one of the most diverse castings in franchise history, they noted.” We are united in denouncing any racist behavior and any defense of it. We are also united with the women of season 25 ofThe single person, who denounced the same thing; moreover, we are united with Rachel Lindsay, who led the way. “

Then, Friday night, the historic black leaders of these respective throws weighed in.

Adams, who took over from Crawley in the middle of the 2020 cycle of The bachelorette, shared his thoughts on her Instagram stories as well as on her podcast sponsored by the franchise that she co-hosts, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. “I’m not aligned with these actions and I know my co-hosts aren’t either,” she said of the recording.

“I am really hurt, disappointed and confused by the ignorance of racing,” she added on the Instagram video. “The things that appeared in the Bachelor last week’s franchise has just been revealing. And I mean the interview that took place between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison regarding some of the actions of a current competitor, Rachael Kirkconnell. The photo she was in is racist. The party she attended: racist. His actions were racist. When there are blatant forms of racist acts, you cannot be defensive. That says a lot. And I just have to say I’m really hurt by that answer. “

She continued, “I really hope that when it comes to change and trying to do better that every positive step isn’t taken with two steps back, because that’s how it is. doesn’t do me good. But so do I. I want to thank everyone who formed together from the franchise and stood up and said something. I see you. I hear you. Thank you. I appreciate you. Let’s do better. “

Also on Friday night, James shared a post from Lindsay on his Instagram stories with the note: “I am more than grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season. Your advocacy for the BIPOC members in the franchise is invaluable, I am with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and the responsibility.”

James had said The Hollywood Reporter that he leaned on Lindsay in preparation for his season. He said the lawyer and media personality, who came under similar pressure during her unprecedented turn, gave him the best advice: “Some of the best advice she gave me was just to be yourself and not try to please anyone else because you won’t. It seems like a simple thing to say, but it’s real. And that’s what I dubbed. “

Crawley, in his statement posted on his Instagram Stories, expressed his disappointment at Harrison’s interview and shared his support for Lindsay. “I didn’t know the right words to express my utter disappointment at the interview with Chris and Rachel. I truly understood the magnitude of how racist behavior and racism affects our society and perpetuates it. ignorance and oppression, ”she wrote. “I have listened to the conversations and discussions as an ally and will always continue to learn, speak out and support BIPOC in the fight against racism.”

She added specifically to Lindsay: “You are a force of strength, empowerment and self-control as you have continually shown yourself as a voice to create change not only within this franchise, but far beyond. You are not alone.”

ABC and producers Warner Bros. TV have not commented on the cast’s statements. (THR held out his hand.)

Lindsay made it clear that there is nothing in the candidates’ contracts that prevents them from taking to social media while the show airs, but James and his cast are speaking out. Typically, contestants don’t weigh in on off-camera drama until they are eliminated, or they reserve their comments for a special recording that will air later in the season. There are exceptions; more particularly, when 2018The bacheloretteWinner Garrett Yrigoyen found himself in the heat of the offensive Instagram action early in his season. (The controversy ended up following him to the final, where he got engaged to Kufrin; the couple split in 2020.)

The year 2020 was supposed to mark a change for the ABC franchise. By the fall, ABC had put in place a detailed new set of inclusion standards to ensure that programming and network sets would accurately reflect the company, including resources, training and inclusive hiring goals.

After resuming production amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the two The bachelorette and The single person the cycles were celebrated for their steps in diversifying the show both on and off camera. The bachelorettethe season produced two Métis couples (Crawley and winner Dale Moss have since gone their separate ways, but Adams and her winner, Zac Clark, stay together) and aired conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement; and The single person broadcast authentic conversations about the breed, including James discussing his biracial upbringing.

There are weeks until the final of The single person. The Women say it all the reunion show has already been filmed, but the finale usually includes a live show; although it is not known if this will happen due to production restrictions amid the pandemic. The bachelorette the season did not include a live game.