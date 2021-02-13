Nelly puts her six-bedroom Missouri mansion on the market after plans to fix it fail

Nelly is hoping to sell one of his properties, which he originally planned to return, but has been vacant for almost two decades.

The 46-year-old rapper has placed his mansion in Wildwood, Missouri, with stunning views of the woods surrounding the Meramec River, on the market for $ 599,000, according to TMZ.

The artist’s expansive six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate sits on nearly twelve acres of land and features an outdoor basketball court as well as separate game and media rooms.

On the market: Nelly listed her six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Wildwood, Missouri for $ 599,000

The Ride Wit Me songwriter had originally planned to renovate the residence with an entrepreneur friend when he bought the mansion 19 years ago.

However, the planned modifications were never made as planned and the house remained in poor condition for many years.

The post also reported that Nelly just wanted to cut her losses and move on from the investment.

The property sits right next to a sparsely populated stretch of land about thirty miles outside of St. Louis and just minutes from the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in nearby Eureka.

Hometown Investment: The substantial property sits approximately 30 miles from the rapper’s hometown of St. Louis; he is pictured at the 2020 American Music Awards

The house has a lavish entrance perfect for glamorous photoshoots; the rapper is not known to have done so during his time as the owner of the property.

A sizeable garage was seen attached to the rapper’s real estate investment side; it is not known how many cars can fit into the storage area.

The manor hall has several arched walkways leading to the other rooms of the property and has an impressive marble floor.

Wow factor: the front of the house presents an impressive entrance perfect for hosting photo ops

Looks awesome: The mansion lobby features impressive tiled floors that contrast with much of the coloring of the interior

Many rooms in the house have an exposed sub-floor, which means future home owners will be able to choose their own flooring.

Several parts of the mansion feature beautiful sets of columns that accentuate the potential beauty of the property.

Large windows allow plenty of natural light to flood the estate during the day and also offer stunning views of the woods surrounding the house.

The living room prominently features a large fireplace just below a space which would be perfect for mounting a television.

Cozy: one of the living rooms has a large fireplace Many rooms in the house offer a breathtaking view of the surrounding Meramec river

Superior Fixer: Most rooms in the house have openly exposed sub-floors and private balconies

The living room windows also allow a lot of natural light to enter the space during the day.

One of the mansion’s toilets has a pretty glass wall right next to a tub enclosed in beautiful white marble; there is also plenty of storage space for personal items in the sink area.

One upstairs bedroom has a private fireplace and balcony offering stunning views of the woods around the property.

The mansion also has a veranda with large French doors that provide access to the large back yard.

Looks good: one of the mansion’s bathrooms has a tub surrounded by white marble floors

The back section of the mansion appears to have been the site of an aborted repair attempt, as much of the dirt is surrounded by large sections of cracked tile.

A swimming pool and fountain are also included in the list, although both will require repairs before they are returned to decent condition.

A cinder block wall that cut off part of the backyard was also seen collapsed and completely overwhelmed by a large mound of dirt and debris.

Further down the property is a full size blue and red basketball court which also offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape; several seating areas have been installed.

Clean-up: The rear part of the estate appears to have been the site of an aborted home improvement project

Landscape: Much of the property is surrounded by magnificent woods; it is not far from the Meramec river

Much of the sports area flooring appears to have been damaged by its long exposure to the elements and lack of maintenance.

A small gazebo-esque structure has also been installed halfway between the estate and the basketball court.

In 2009, several video games and several electronic equipment were stolen from the house by a burglar; Nelly was not at the residence at the time of the crime.

The artist owns several other residences in and around the St. Louis, Missouri metro area.

Ball up: The mansion also has a private basketball court at the rear of the property; it appears to have been greatly affected by years of exposure to the elements