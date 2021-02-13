Why has the coronavirus increased the cost of living in Inland Empire? – Daily bulletin

The Inland Empire, long popular as an inexpensive alternative to southern California coastal living, has become a more expensive place to live amid the pandemic.

Various real estate reports show house prices in Riverside and San Bernardino counties are soaring to appreciation rates close to the top of some national rankings. A relatively new Consumer Price Index for the Inland Empire tells us it’s not just real estate that drives up the cost of living.

My trusty spreadsheet, filled with Southern California CPI statistics, found Inland Empire inflation to be faster the Los Angeles and Orange counties metropolitan area after ‘staying at home’ began, attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have strangled the economy.

The first 10 bimonthly reports of Inland Empire’s CPI through July 2020 showed average inflation of 2.5% per year, just below 2.6% of LA-OC. As trade restrictions deepened, domestic inflation since the summer has reached a rate of 1.9% compared to 1% in coastal communities.

And the inflation differential of 1.3% in January, 2.2% inland against 0.9% on the coasts, is the largest to date. Also note that last month’s nationwide inflation was only 1.4%.

To be honest, we’re not talking about hyperinflation in the 1970s style. These shortcomings suggest, at a minimum, that the Inland Empire is losing some of its low-cost advantages.

Internal expansion

Inflation can be the result of more spending. It can also be seen as a criterion of economic health because the pricing power of a local trader can be a by-product of the financial strength of its customers.

Quarantine is partly responsible for above-average inflation in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. As distance jobs and learning have become a necessity for coronaviruses, the region’s daytime population has grown.

Additionally, the domestic economy has looked relatively better than trading conditions in coastal cities since the coronavirus hit the region. Before the pandemic, the two subways had an average unemployment rate of 4.1% during the year ended in February. Since March, LA-OC has suffered 15.3% unemployment compared to 11.9% in the Inland Empire.

A more expensive inner empire is also about people moving inland for more affordable and larger housing. There is a lot of anecdotal evidence of a population surge inland.

One study confirms this: DQNews reports that 41% of homes sold last year in this four-county region were in the Inland Empire, the largest share of local home buying since 2011.

In addition, owners seem to be more successful in keeping apartments inland full. A slice of the local CPI shows that a tenant’s costs are rising faster inland: + 2.3% in the year ended in January against 1.1% in LA-OC

More pricing power

Less unemployment and a growing population have given domestic traders more pricing power.

Think about regional variations in the evolution of the cost of living, by measuring the CPI from last month to January 2020, in two broad categories of expenditure. The prices of goods increase by 3% per year in the interior compared to 0.8% in coastal communities. Inflation of services: 1.8% in the land against 0.9% on the coasts.

When it comes to individual items, a huge inflation gap is seen for clothing of 13.1 percentage points between 8.7% inflation in the interior and a drop of 4.4% in the coastal counties. I guess working from home is crushing clothing retailers in coastal communities.

Leisure has a spread of 9.2 points, up 4% inland compared to minus-5.2% on the coasts. There isn’t much fun to be found on the coast these days.

The family nature of the Inland Empire likely meant more home cooking during the pandemic era. This could explain the grocery store’s 6.5-point gap of 9% inland inflation compared to 2.5% on the coasts.

And this generally young population of Riverside and San Bernardino counties has increased education and childcare costs to create a 4.6 point inflation gap of 2% inland from a decline. 2.6% on the ribs.

There are also large inflation differentials from the Inland Empire for auto insurance (up 6.7% vs. 2.5% on the coast); electricity (+ 11.2% vs. 7.4% coastal) and non-alcoholic drinks (+ 4.6% vs. 1.5% coastal).

Swollen coast

Some LA-OC consumers pay more than their domestic counterparts.

Eliminate the cost of dining out, which rose 4.4% year-on-year in LA-OC compared to 2.7% in the interior.

And then there’s the biggest variance of coastal trend inflation: alcoholic beverages, with an 8.5 point spread up 11.6% in LA-OC versus 3.1% inland. .

Can you blame the people of the coast for drinking more in these crazy times?