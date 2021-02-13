Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction share Tarantino’s best recurring actor

Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction share a minor character who has given way to the best recurring actor gag in Tarantino’s cinematic universe.

Tank dogs and pulp Fiction sharing a character who has no dialogue but seems to have very bad luck, here is who they are. Quentin Tarantinos’ career as a filmmaker began in 1992 with the crime film Tank dogs, which, although it has had a limited release, has been very well received by critics and viewers, becoming a cult classic. However, Tarantinos’ big breakup came two years later with another detective film but with a different narrative style: pulp Fiction, often considered his best work.

Tank dogs follows a group of thieves (all with different code names depending on the colors) whose planned robbery of a jewelry store goes horribly wrong, and if that wasn’t enough, there was an undercover policeman among them. pulp Fiction, on the other hand, follows different characters in their own segments that form a larger story, but the film stands out for its non-linear narrative. These two films marked the beginning of the Tarantino Cinematic Universe and even have characters related to each other including Vic Vega / Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta). However, they also share a minor character, whose role in both films is the best recurring actor gag in the Tarantinos universe.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Theory: Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction Set On The Same Day

As mentioned above, the robbery in Tank dogs doesn’t go as planned and some thieves are killed, while the rest escape as best they can and later reunite with the rest in a warehouse. Once there, Mr. White (Harvey Keitel) and Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi) discuss what happened and what could have gone wrong, and Mr. White asks Mr. Pink how he feels. is escaped. The film then switches to a flashback showing Mr. Pink fleeing from the police, and during the chase he is hit by a car. Mr. Pink then removes the woman driving the car and takes the car, managing to escape the cops. Now jumping to pulp Fiction, in the next segment Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis), he crosses paths with Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) on the street and hits him with his car, and immediately after Butchs’ car is hit by another. When Marsellus regains consciousness, he goes after Butch, who is helped by two women. Marsellus shoots him but misses and shoots one of the women in the leg, causing Butch to run away and Marsellus chases after him, leaving the injured woman behind.

The gag that Tank dogs and pulp Fiction have in common it is not so much a main character hit by a car, but the woman involved in both scenes. The one Mr. Pink stole his car from and Marsellus’ one are played by the same actress, whose name is Linda Kaye. She reportedly met Tarantino while he was working on the video archive, which led him to throw her in Tank dogs and later in pulp Fiction, making way for a large recurring actor gag that’s very easy to miss, especially since his face isn’t shown in his only scene from Tank dogs. Kaye has had a few minor roles in other films and shorts, including Tarantinos Birthday of my best friends, where she played the character of ex-girlfriend.

Linda Kayes’ final credit as an actress is pulp Fiction, and its unknown what happened to him after that. Kayes roles of a shocked woman and a dejected woman Tank dogs and pulp Fiction, respectively, are a fun anecdote from the Tarantino movie universe, which further connects these movies (and, in a way, might support these theories suggesting Tank dogs is a prequel to pulp Fiction) and shows that some people tend to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, but at least she survived both incidents.

Next: Three Tarantino Movies Share The Origins Of The Same Two Characters

The third Alien Prequel reportedly answered the mystery of the original xenomorphic eggs





About the Author