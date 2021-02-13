One Sample at a Time with Hollywood Cole

For music lovers, it’s second nature to want to know who produced a fiery record. I had this moment myself recently while listening Herbs G The statement and when the internet went crazy because of the Duck & Lil wayne collab on BB King Freestyle. The sample chopper itself, Hollywood cole has been behind the scenes of some of these droppers. Having produced for the likes of Queen naija, Childish Major, Niko G4, Kennedy House and Quentin Miller; Hollywood Cole makes an impressive impression in the producing league.

Cole and I have spent some time talking about his musical journey so far. Internship and knowledge acquisition Dj Drama & Don Cannon, find inspiration in the little things, past investments and what’s to come. It was one of the most down-to-earth and easiest conversations I’ve had lately. We have covered a lot of ground in a short period of time. We even discussed how Atlanta has become a breeding ground for greatness and all that is positive for black people.

Born in Seattle, WA, having lived in Boston, MA and moved to Virginia at a young age; Cole drew from these bicoastal influences by delving into his work. He currently resides in Atlanta, which has also become the Mecca of black talent and creativity. Outside of demographic influences, Cole drew inspiration from legends J Dilla, Kanye west and Pharrell.

Dilla because he just made all this hip hop sound. He produced for Erykah Badu, Common, as he broke artists, Slum Village. But also Pharrell, he could give you something for Ludacris but also give you something for Gwen Stefani or Britney Spears. These guys broke artists, getting internships is great, but doing that is amazing.

Cole also talked about how he can take inspiration from every sound. Whether he’s watching a movie and a particular scene stands out from him or he’s just living that day trying to create. I’m not trying to force myself to do 20 beats a day, it’s all about the quality. If you feel inspired, do it, but don’t just try to love the force exit.

After leaving Virginia State University, he moved to Atlanta and began interning for mixtape legends Dj Drama and Don Cannon. Really serving as his first studio experience, he got to see various artists at their Lil uzi vert at Playboi Carti. This beneficial experience really opened his eyes to what it was like to work in the music industry. An internship for them exposed him not only to the lifestyle, but to the grind of it all as a producer. Before this internship, he set foot in the door by doing an internship for artistic director Phillana Williams; eventually progressing to an internship for Aaron Reid. Well-rounded to say the least, Cole used those experiences and connections to deepen his journey.

Ci: At what point in your career were you impressed? Kind of like a Wow, I really do this. moment?

Hollywood Cole: (laughs) I didn’t do anything human. A time when I thought I was more into something would be when I got my first real placement, which was with Queen Naija. Towards the end of 2018 I did a single called Away From You and when I did that I was like it was dope! But I’m just trying to keep my head down and keep cooking.

Ci: Do you have a preference for where you like to create?

Cole: I would probably say the home studio. Im a very relaxed and laid back person. I prefer more intimate settings rather than being pre-covid. I have the impression of making a fire around the water or like in a cabin with all the woods, snow. But I know, I make great music when I’m comfortable in the cradle.

Ci: Which internship have you been most proud of so far?

Cole: The one that was super crazy was Dom Kennedy’s. I was working with Quentin Miller, and he was very helpful and kind of was my start in this industry. It messed up my beats and fast forward, I ended up working on this song Sh * t Im On on the Young Nation Vol. 2 project. I did this beat at the cradle of Qs and it was like Dom would look crazy about it. It started our relationship from there, I would fly to LA a lot and get married, go to the studio. I’m just thankful. Last year I had four placements on his Rap n Roll album (No Cell Phones, 4 the lil homies, We Outta Here, No Vibes (outro).) The circle is complete, from my boy Tyler who me went to college to work with him now.

Ci: How do you feel about sampling in the music world today compared to the past?

Cole: I just feel like with sampling you have to try to do something different. Even with this album that I made with G Herbo, this sample was used by Dipset, and so the way I flipped it, I kind of chopped it up and made it a new track. Even with the BB King Freestyle, I sampled Alicia Keys. The way I flipped it was flip it, flip it, chop it in pieces and they went crazy. And people have used these samples before, but I’m trying to make sure that if I’m using it and I’m drawn to it, I’m trying to do something different.

Ci: Something cool coming up in this New Year that you can share?

Cole: I worked closely with Isaiah Rashad. Some code snippets were leaked on a few blog sites late last year. We’ve been working and I’m really excited for these songs to come out. Isaiah is super dope and his fan base is crazy so they were expecting that. His new music is crazy. Plus, I have a drug record coming out for Black History Month that I’m so glad everyone to hear. Other placements are also in preparation.

Hollywood Cole is making strides behind the stage, one record at a time with an added personal touch. Stay tuned for some of her drops this coming year and a few teasers by checking out her instagram @_hollywoodcole.