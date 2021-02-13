Entertainment
UMN School of Medicine promotes storytelling through medicine with new art initiative – The Minnesota Daily
Amid a global pandemic, the medical school is emphasizing the importance of the arts and humanities in STEM careers with the recently launched Center for the Art of Medicine.
Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love for humanity.
This quote, attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, embodies the latest programs of the University of Minnesota medical schools.
The recently launched Center for the Art of Medicine (CFAM) is an initiative of the University’s Faculty of Medicine to promote storytelling in medicine and a more holistic curriculum and experience for medical students, residents and teachers.
Dr Maren Olson, associate director of CFAM and pediatric hospitalist for Childrens Minnesota, described the importance of medical education, focusing not only on the science of medicine, but also on the art of medicine.
I think there is growing evidence that the intentional integration of the arts and humanities into medical education makes people better doctors, Olson said. We know that telling stories creates empathy and hearing stories creates empathy.
Dr Ben Trappey, associate director and hospital pediatrician, echoed these sentiments.
Humans are not purely scientific creatures, you know; the arts are integrated into humanity, said Trappey. It’s to the detriment of science and medicine to neglect that part of who we are as people, I think.
As the pandemic delayed the initial launch date of March 2020, CFAM’s directors opened their metaphorical doors last fall.
The idea for the center came from Dr. Jakub Tolar, Dean of the University’s Faculty of Medicine. In 2019, Tolar and CFAM director and Mill City Clinic medical director Dr Jon Hallberg began planning for existing humanities projects within the medical school and innovative new programs under one roof.
Besides the arts and humanities on the program, the Center for the Art of Medicine has seven main projects. While work on some of these projects has been allowed to continue, others remain on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Projects like Music in the Clinics currently cannot take place, while other works and events such as the Hippocrates Cafe have been able to pivot and continue. Hippocrates Cafe is a ten-year tradition that functions as a live variety show where artists explore health topics through art. Recently, a live recording of Hippocrates Cafe took place in partnership with Twin Cities PBS.
The center has hosted two virtual stories since the start of the pandemic, where healthcare workers and medical students shared their experiences on a variety of issues.
We ended up getting this really powerful mix of stories from people’s experience with the COVID pandemic and then from people’s experience with the pandemic of racism and racial injustice, and so we had this great virtual space. for people to come together and deal with really difficult experiences, Olson mentioned.
There are currently no plans to create a physical space for the Center for the Art of Medicine; however, the directors hope to continue to grow.
Hannah Michelson, Marketing Manager for CFAM, hopes to see continued dialogue and partnership with local artists and designers in the Twin Cities.
I really love the connections we can make with the artists in our community throughout the pandemic and being able to work more fully with them to find ways to ensure that our doctors and healthcare providers need to be at their best. [in order] to tackle physician burnout that we know is so real, Michelson said.
Hallberg hopes to continue providing platforms for health care voices in the community.
In 2-3 years I would like to see CFAM to be at the forefront of medical humanities programs in the country in terms of the creative output of medical students, residents, fellows, senior professors and physicians. community, Hallberg said in an email to Minnesota. Daily. This will happen primarily in the form of participation in Story Slam, publications in medical and literary journals, Hippocrates Cafe productions, and other forms of creative expression.
