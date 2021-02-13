Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently filming for her next, Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha in Assam, is overwhelmed by the love he received in the North East. Every day, around 40 to 50 people from neighboring villages flock to the sets to meet Ayushmann and wish him good luck for Anek.

The versatile actor, affectionately referred to as the poster child for content cinema in India due to his unique and breathtaking films and roles, clearly soaks up the fandom he has created through his hard work.

Ayushmann says, I am really overwhelmed with the love I get from people here in the North East. I met all those who were kind enough to come to our sets to wish me good luck for Anek. It was humbling to know that they love my job and my film brand and I had interactions with them during filming and post-wrap breaks whenever possible. The warmth I received from the people here will always stay with me, motivating me to do better and to entertain my country better.

