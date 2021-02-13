Hollywood actors should be considered for video game roles





Hollywood actors should have an equal chance of acting in video games, if the developers saw them as the best choice for a character’s voice actor.

Video games have grown from simple children’s toys to multi-million dollar projects, with engaging and emotional stories and complex characters. Naturally, this growth has brought in many talents from the traditional sphere of Hollywood entertainment to the video game industry. Thanks to their mastery of the medium, some video game voice actors have also become prominent stars, but the two groups of actors can coexist comfortably. History has shown that Hollywood actors and video games mix quite well. In recent years, Norman Reedus in Death Stranding, Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077and Rami Malek in Until dawn haveall delivered excellent performance. While not a new tradition, it is becoming more and more popular as the gaming industry continues to thrive and more and more talent becomes curious about its unique opportunities. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 15 Best Performances By A Famous Actor In A Video Game The actors specializing in video games also gave some outstanding performances, of course, which are not at all eclipsed by the Hollywood talent entering the game industry. Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Melissa Hutchison as Clementine in Telltale’s The Walking Dead, for example, all performed unique and fascinating characters in the same time frame as the aforementioned Hollywood actors. Even then, there is no point in singling out a talent pool as not belonging to the gaming industry, as many gaming performances are ultimately delivered by actors who started elsewhere. The best example is Mark Hamill, who portrayed the Joker in Batman: Arkham Asylum(and other Batman media) but started out as a TV and film star, hugely popular for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star wars. The creative director of God of the war, Cory Barlog, recently weighed in on the issue on Twitter. In response to aThe playerarticle arguing that games don’t need Hollywood actors, Lairmentionned”a good casting is a good castingAdding that while a Hollywood name shouldn’t be chosen just for fun, what matters is choosing the right person for the role. Ultimately, creating a character is a personal experience for the writer or director of any medium, be it a movie, game, or book. It makes sense that they choose the actor who, in their opinion, can create a unique and special role, regardless of the origin of their career. In fact, video game roles are even uniquely positioned to branch out into non-actors, such as musical artists, to tap into their talents and deliver something truly different. All the worries of Hollywood actors not understanding the voiceover medium are easily assuaged by the many great game performances by famous actors. Mark Hamill, Charles Dance, Kristen Bell and so many others have proven that Hollywood actors are not attached to just one form of acting. If these actors had never had the chance to play their respective roles, the players would have missed out. excellent performances. The performance of Charles DanceThe Witcher 3Emhyr Var Emreisto becomes one of the best characters in the game. Kristen Bell helped makeAssassin’s creed 2Lucy is a compassionate character that players quickly took care of. The portrayal of any video game character is of the utmost importance in creating a realistic person that players can relate to and understand. It doesn’t matter whether the actor is a great talent or a first-time artist. The gaming industry is thriving and will continue to grow, but seeing Hollywood actors among video game castings doesn’t diminish the value and importance of voice actors who aren’t so famous. Next: 10 Things Fans Never Knew About EA’s Star Wars: Rise To Power Twitch’s permanent replacement PogChamp Emote is a lizard (seriously)









