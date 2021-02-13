Hollywood reacts to acquittal of Donald Trump over incitement to Capitol Hill – Deadline





The Senate spoke up and President Donald Trump once again avoided impeachment. The 45th President of the United States issued a statement thanking his legal team and supporters. Specifically, he promised that “our movement to make America great again has only just begun. Trump would have been barred from future federal office if he had been convicted. Some reactions: Mitch McConnell is a snake. Never play among us with this sneaky mufucka. – Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 13, 2021 After voting to let Trump off the hook, McConnell is now launching into a speech that directly supports Democrats. Weird. Pathetic. Shame on you. You gave him a free pass. – Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 13, 2021 Theres Mitch McConnell on my TV having his cake and eating it too – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 13, 2021 Is McConnell now trying to convince historians that he has no soul? – Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 13, 2021 “Inciting a Riot: Organizing, promoting, encouraging, participating in or perpetrating a riot includes, but is not limited to, exhorting or inciting others to riot. – @CornellLaw Trump organized, promoted and encouraged it McConnell says he “provoked him practically and morally” – Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 13, 2021 Senator McConnell launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, holding him directly responsible for the insurgency, cop killings and sedition. His no on narrow procedural grounds does not suppress the political indictment the Republican leader leveled against Mr. Trump. – Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 13, 2021 Well the good news is Donald Trump is no longer President and if you are reading this you have more Twitter followers than him. – Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 13, 2021 Mitch McConnell makes better arguments to condemn Donald Trump than even House Managers. Its withdrawal is excoriating and it admits the constitutional q. on competence is near. Why set the precedent to acquit a president who did what McConnell claims? – Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 13, 2021 Remember Mitch McConnell was the person who decided the trial would not continue while Trump was in office. He can’t seem to hide from the alleged legal quagmire he has caused. He’s a coward and a hypocrite. And incorrect on the law. – Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 13, 2021 feel stupid – again – for hoping more of them would do the right thing – Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 13, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos