Chris Harrison to ‘pull out’ from ‘the Bachelor’ amid controversy

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison has announced that he is “stepping down” from the franchise for “a while” amid controversy over his defense of past racist behavior by current candidate Rachael Kirkconnell. As a result, he will not appear on the “After the Final Rose” special, which will air after the show’s season finale.

“The historic season of The Bachelor is not to be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping down for a while and not joining. for the After the Final Rose special, ” Harrison wrote. “I am determined to be educated on a deeper and more productive level than ever before.”

Harrison received a lot of criticism after an interview on “Extra” with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay, where he spoke at length in a 14-minute chat, apparently defending a racist social media controversy swirling around Kirkconnell, whose old photos have resurfaced on social media. Media in the pictures, she is seen attending a formal pre-war plantation-themed fraternity in 2018, and she also reportedly loved the social media photos featuring the Confederate flag.

In the statement, released on Saturday, Harrison again apologized for his comments on the resurfaced photos of Kirkconnell. “In excusing historic racism, I defended it,” Harrison wrote. “I used the term ‘police awake’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed of my non-information. I was so wrong.”

“To the black community, to the BIPOC community: I’m sorry. My words were hurtful. I’m listening, and I really apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you,” Harrison continued. “I would like to warmly thank the people in these communities with whom I have had enlightening conversations over the past few days, and I am very grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism. “

It is currently unclear how long Harrison’s break will be or who will take on his role on the “After the Final Rose” special.

During the interview with Lindsay, appearing to speak out against the cancellation culture, Harrison argued that Kirkconnell’s blowing himself up online may have been unfair, given the photos were taken in the past.

“The photo was from 2018 at a pre-war party in the Old South,” Lindsay replied to Harrison. “It’s not a good look.”

Harrison turned defensive and argued, “Well, Rachel is that a good look in 2018? Or, isn’t it a good look in 2021? Because there is a big difference.”

“It’s never a good look,” Lindsay said. She added, “If I went to this party, what would I represent at this party?”

Kirkconnell, one of Matt James’ season favorites, apologized after Harrison, declaring, “I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them … I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

Following a backlash, Harrison apologized, stating: “I have taken a stand on matters that I should have been better informed about. What I realize now is causing harm by speaking mistakenly in a way that perpetuates racism, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic that she has an understanding of. firsthand, and I humbly thank the Bachelor Nation members who contacted me hold me accountable. I promise to do better. “

Shortly after the interview caught fire and became the subject of intense controversy online, Lindsay took to his podcast and shared that she and Harrison had spoken privately where he had apologized, but that she found it hard to accept the apologies. She said she would not renew her contract with Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the “The Bachelor” franchise.

The current candidates for this season of “The Bachelor” have come together to publish a statement denouncing the defense of racism. “Twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC have been selected for this historic season which was meant to represent change,” the statement said. “We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism.”

Criticism mounted in the days following the publication of the interview by “Extra”, with many members of the Bachelor Nation speaking out against Harrison, even with the launch of a petition on change.org, calling for the dismissal of ‘Harrison.

Tayshia Adams, the second black “Bachelorette,” after Lindsay (whose casting was historic for the franchise), spoke out against the global diversity issues that have long plagued the franchise, saying on her podcast, “First, I think that we’re going to need to hear the franchise as a whole in order not to defend racism … Just because you have a black lead or a few of them doesn’t mean that you are not racist. “