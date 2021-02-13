Sandwiches in Bologna: a treat for Valentine’s Day

James phillips

Valentine’s Day 1996 is a day that I will never forget.

A few months earlier, I had started dating the girl of my dreams. Before I knew it, Valentine’s Day was upon us. As a boyfriend, I felt tons of pressure to make the vacation as special as possible.

Even though I knew deep down that Andrea was going to be the girl I would marry someday, my 17 year old self was still worried that the first Valentine’s Day was the only event that could make or break our relationship. .

I started planning several weeks in advance. I wanted to be sure to give her the traditional items for Valentine’s Day. I knew I was going to have flowers, candy, and a card. These things were easy to decide. I remember getting a good deal on flowers by going to Delchamp in Forestdale, where I paid $ 9.99 for a dozen red roses. In addition to these objects, I wanted to bring him other things to help him remember the day. I bought her a book called “Love Bugs”, a stuffed frog that I named Freddy, and a pair of Love Bird earrings from an Avon catalog.

I know it looks like I didn’t break the bank on this stuff, but remember I was in high school back then. If the gifts seemed extravagant, you won’t believe our meal of the day. It was long before I started watching the Food Network to learn how to cook certain things. My family always laughed at me because I didn’t even know how to boil eggs. I quickly realized that I was going to have to make sandwiches. The question was what kind of sandwich to make. I opted for Bologna. There really was no reason for the Bologna, other than the fact that I knew Andrea liked Jack’s Bologna cookies. I slapped chunks of bologna between white bread with mayonnaise, and that was our main course. For dessert, I chose Little Debbie’s Chocolate Heart Cakes. I decided we were going to eat at Dora Park as it was the most romantic place I could think of at the time.

I woke up early that morning to prepare the food and left the sandwiches and cakes with my grandmother on Hull Road in Sumiton while I was in school. After school I took Andrea home and told her I would be back for our Valentine’s date for a bit. I changed into nicer clothes, picked up the food, and returned to her house. We went to the park and had a great time eating bologna sandwiches. We sat and talked and laughed together for over an hour.

We took a walk around Dora Pond, and I told her I had other gifts for her and some entertainment for the night once we got back to her house. On the way back to her house, I told her that I had taken the liberty of purchasing the movie “Untamed Heart” for us to watch. In case you’ve never seen the movie, it’s a 1993 romantic comedy starring Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei. It’s one of the few girl’s movies that I recommend. When I got home I gave her the presents and we watched the movie. As the night ended and we said goodbye, Andrea told me that it had been one of the happiest days of her life and that she was so grateful that we were together.

This year marks the 25 days of Valentine’s Day we spent together. Looking back, I found the first one to be kind of funny because it was so cheap and hit and miss, but Andrea always considered this day to be extremely special. What made this first Valentine’s Day so special? Andrea says that’s what I made her feel special. She said she always wanted someone to give her flowers and the special treat on Valentine’s Day. She said I made her feel like the only person on the planet for that day. I hope I still make her feel that way some days. We have a busy life with five active kids, but I still try to take the time to make her feel special. I don’t think Bologna is on the holiday menu this year. Honestly, I can’t tell you the last time I saw her eat a bologna sandwich. It was probably 25 years ago. I don’t think I could get away with the same menu and the same freebies now. I’m glad Black Rock and 5 Loaves are open this year.

James Phillips is editor and publisher of the Daily Mountain Eagle. He can be reached at 205-221-2840 or [email protected]