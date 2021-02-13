Bay Area actor Daniel Wu hates hate crimes against Asians: ‘we’ve had enough of this’

Hong Kong and Hollywood movie star Daniel Wu of East Bay has been on many screens lately, not for his acting but to speak out against hate crimes against Americans. Asian origin.

The star of the AMC series ‘Into the Badlands’, the 2018 film “Tomb Raider” and the recent Chinese box office hit “Caught in Time” has teamed up with another actor Daniel Dae Kim to raise awareness of the issue, there have been more than 700 anti-Asian hate incidents in the Bay Area during the pandemic starting with a $ 25,000 reward offered for assistance leading to an arrest in a chain of attacks in Oakland Chinatown.

He also works with East Bay comedian and CNN’s “United Shades of America” host W. Kamau Bell to help forge a common bond between Asian and black communities.

Wu recommends donating or volunteering in these organizations: www.standagainsthatred.org, www.saveourchinatowns.org, asianhealthservices.org, Chinese Progressive Association (cpasf.org), AAPI Women Lead (www.imreadymovement.org) and stop the hate of APIs (stopaapihate.org).

Wu spoke by phone to The Chronicle on Saturday, Feb.13 from his Oakland residence, where he lives with his wife, model and actress Lisa Selesner, and their 7-year-old daughter, Raven.

Q: You spent part of your Lunar New Year (Friday, February 12) at an event hosted by the San Francisco Chinatown Chamber of Commerce with Mayor London Breed. How did it go?

A: The purpose of the event was to address the issues facing older people in our Asian American community. London Breed and a group of officials were there to denounce what was going on. I was there as a representative of our community to keep their word.

Q: You have been an actor since over 20 years, but you were never known as an activist before that. How did you get involved?

A: It started at the start of the pandemic, seeing videos on Asian American media of violence or crimes against Asian Americans, usually racially motivated hate crimes. A lot of that came from President Trump’s rhetoric calling the virus “kung flu” and “Chinese virus” and all that.

But it was not only Chinese Americans who were attacked. It was Filipino Americans, Korean Americans, Japanese Americans, anyone attacked who looked Asian to vent frustrations. The last drop for me was seeing a video of an elderly lady in New York City catching fire as she walked down the street. I saw that a community center she had worked with had an award in place, so I added to it.

The last drop of water was the oldest gentleman, Vicha Ratanapakdee, being pushed and killed in San Francisco, then two days later in Oakland Chinatown of a 91-year-old man who was thrown to the ground, and later in the block a 65-year-old and a 55-year-old – old woman, who was pushed around and knocked out.

I’m not an activist, but I wanted some kind of justice, and what shocked me even more was that the mainstream media wasn’t covering it at all. Asian Americans are constantly seen as “other” or invisible, and in this case, that’s what was happening, and I couldn’t take it anymore.

That’s where me and Daniel Dae Kim got together and we said, “We’ve had enough of this.” We have therefore implemented this award.

Q: The suspects are now in custody in these cases. Where are you going from here?

A: The award hasn’t been claimed, so we’re going to take that award and give it to community groups on the ground that have been doing this stuff for years.

And that’s one thing we discovered when we got into the depths of activism W. Kamau Bell calls me a “baby activist” (laughs), is that there are a lot of community groups that do good job, they just don’t get the funding, not enough attention. So an important aspect in all of this is community building.

Q: You grew up in the Bay Area then were mostly based in Hong Kong, now you are back. Has the treatment of Asian Americans changed?

A: I have always appreciated the Bay Area as a diverse, multicultural place. We celebrate each other and there is a lot of love for other communities. It has been shocking to see what has happened here over the past year. I say to myself: “What is this? This is not the bay area that I knew.

Growing up in the 70s, 80s, 90s you would see ignorance and little bits of discrimination, but nothing like that poisonous language screaming at people. Prejudice or ignorance is different from outright hate racism. It looks completely different.

I think we all lost the sense of human decency during the (Trump) administration. We all feel like it’s okay to yell at each other, and it’s not cool, not cool.

Q: How can we overcome this?

A: I think it will take a long time to heal as a nation. Just the storming of the Capitol building and all that crazy stuff. It will take a long time to unwrap that, rewind, and scale from there.

Q: How do you see your new activism growing?

A: I don’t know what my role is in all of this. I am learning.

But I don’t even consider what I do to be activism; it’s just being a good human being. I’ve been donating to charities, like Habitat for Humanity and the Nature Conservancy, for several years, so why not help out in the social justice space?







