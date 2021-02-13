Entertainment
Why Daniel Kaluuya should win the Oscar in Judas and the Black Messiah
Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.
This week:
- Justin Timberlake’s backlash intensifies.
- You have to watch Judas and the Black Messiah.
- The only thing to worry about about the Super Bowl. (It’s related to cheese.)
- Still the best Britney Spears, 14 years later.
- Serena Williams, still the GOAT.
It’s now a Daniel Kaluuya fan forum
Daniel Kaluuya gives this look, and it’s over. If you have seen his performance in Get out, Widows, Queen and Slim, and now, Judas and the Black Messiah, coming out this weekend, you know this look. His eyes widen just at the edge of what seems biologically possible, launching laser darts of intensity that would otherwise require special effects.
It’s a look, but it’s also so many looks. It’s scary. It’s threatening. It’s intimidating. Used to such great effect in Judas and the Black Messiah, he’s angry and passionate, rooted in purpose, and fueled by generations of injustices he takes action against.
Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton in the film, a black activist in Chicago and chairman of the local Black Panther Party who founded the Multicultural Rainbow Coalition.
In 1967, he was targeted by the FBI as a radical threat. It’s a story that ends tragically, and Judas and the Black Messiah does the right job of angering the public for what happened to them. Much of that power is owed to Kaluuya, who makes Hampton a towering, almost thunderous figure, someone capable of galvanizing in the face of such danger, but who was also quietly and painfully human.
Were starting to see how the award races were going now that the finalists were finally released. And if Kaluuya doesn’t hold gold trophies and give a spring acceptance speech, that will be a travesty.
Did the Super Bowl really happen?
I’m so old that I remember the Super Bowl was this week.
That’s about all I remember. I have vague memories of The Weeknd terrifying Central America during the halftime show and of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher singing the song Shaggy It Wasnt Me about Cheetos, but there’s no way to be sure these things actually happened or if they were melatonin – I had dreams of a fever.
So if you need a recap of what happened on match day, could I suggest this awesome Twitter thread that Velveetaas in Cheese posted live during the Sunday night festivities.
We don’t have an ad for the big game but we wanted to be in the conversation, the brand tweeted. Our legal team says we are allowed to live-tweet advertisements, but only if we are REALLY CAREFUL and don’t mention any other brand / celebrity / anything specific. LET’S DO THIS.
It was exceptionally funnier than any commercial I saw that night. For a few minutes of laughter and confusion, watch it all here.
Craig Ferguson, Forever the Class Act
Following on from everything that happens with Britney Spears in the news again, a snippet of a 2007 Craig Ferguson monologue from when he was hosting The late show went viral. He speaks of a cruel tendency towards late-night humor (much of which was highlighted by the audience horror in the Coaching Britney Spears documentary):
I had similar feelings when I watched America’s Funniest Home Videos. You would laugh at the kid falling, then you would go, wait a minute, put the damn camera down and help your kid! I think we’re kind of holding the camera and people are falling apart. People are dying. This Anna Nicole Smith, she’s dead. When the audience laughs, he says: No, it’s not a joke. It stops being funny.
He then tells his point to Spearss then melt down, pledging not to laugh at her. It’s a mind-blowing clip and a good reminder of why Ferguson was a cut above the rest:
I’m starting to feel uncomfortable making fun of these people. For me, comedy must have a feeling of joy. They should be artists attacking powerful people. Attack the politicians, the Trumps and the blowhards. Go after them. We should not attack the vulnerable. It is totally a mea culpa; it’s just for me. I think my goals have been a bit off lately. I want to change it a bit. So tonight, no jokes about Britney Spears.
Serena Williams, never serve a Flex
My favorite exercise in fantasy and / or sadism is watching celebrities take tours of their homes on the Architectural summary YouTube page. This week, Serena Williams showed his Miami home, which included a trophy room.
Her legitimate perplexity in trying to remember which of her trophies came from which championship, and her legitimately repulsed action of finding out that there were second-place trophies in the room (they should be in the trash, she said) is the only mood I aspire to. now.
Judas and the Black Messiah: The kind of movie everyone should see! (Friday on HBO Max)
Threatening: Another phenomenal film. Everyone is watching! (Friday on VOD)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar: Kristen Wiig becomes clumsy again, praise! (Friday on VOD)
It’s a sin: It’s kind of a masterpiece, but, oh boy, will you cry. (Thursday on HBO Max)
American Idol: Yes, they are really starting over. (Sunday on ABC)
The obsessed daily beasts
Everything we can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about this week in pop culture.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]