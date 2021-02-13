Why Daniel Kaluuya should win the Oscar in Judas and the Black Messiah

Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

This week:

Justin Timberlake’s backlash intensifies.

You have to watch Judas and the Black Messiah.

The only thing to worry about about the Super Bowl. (It’s related to cheese.)

Still the best Britney Spears, 14 years later.

Serena Williams, still the GOAT.

It’s now a Daniel Kaluuya fan forum

Daniel Kaluuya gives this look, and it’s over. If you have seen his performance in Get out, Widows, Queen and Slim, and now, Judas and the Black Messiah, coming out this weekend, you know this look. His eyes widen just at the edge of what seems biologically possible, launching laser darts of intensity that would otherwise require special effects.

It’s a look, but it’s also so many looks. It’s scary. It’s threatening. It’s intimidating. Used to such great effect in Judas and the Black Messiah, he’s angry and passionate, rooted in purpose, and fueled by generations of injustices he takes action against.

Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton in the film, a black activist in Chicago and chairman of the local Black Panther Party who founded the Multicultural Rainbow Coalition.

In 1967, he was targeted by the FBI as a radical threat. It’s a story that ends tragically, and Judas and the Black Messiah does the right job of angering the public for what happened to them. Much of that power is owed to Kaluuya, who makes Hampton a towering, almost thunderous figure, someone capable of galvanizing in the face of such danger, but who was also quietly and painfully human.

Were starting to see how the award races were going now that the finalists were finally released. And if Kaluuya doesn’t hold gold trophies and give a spring acceptance speech, that will be a travesty.

Did the Super Bowl really happen?

I’m so old that I remember the Super Bowl was this week.

That’s about all I remember. I have vague memories of The Weeknd terrifying Central America during the halftime show and of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher singing the song Shaggy It Wasnt Me about Cheetos, but there’s no way to be sure these things actually happened or if they were melatonin – I had dreams of a fever.

So if you need a recap of what happened on match day, could I suggest this awesome Twitter thread that Velveetaas in Cheese posted live during the Sunday night festivities.

We don’t have an ad for the big game but we wanted to be in the conversation, the brand tweeted. Our legal team says we are allowed to live-tweet advertisements, but only if we are REALLY CAREFUL and don’t mention any other brand / celebrity / anything specific. LET’S DO THIS.

It was exceptionally funnier than any commercial I saw that night. For a few minutes of laughter and confusion, watch it all here.

Craig Ferguson, Forever the Class Act

Following on from everything that happens with Britney Spears in the news again, a snippet of a 2007 Craig Ferguson monologue from when he was hosting The late show went viral. He speaks of a cruel tendency towards late-night humor (much of which was highlighted by the audience horror in the Coaching Britney Spears documentary):

I had similar feelings when I watched America’s Funniest Home Videos. You would laugh at the kid falling, then you would go, wait a minute, put the damn camera down and help your kid! I think we’re kind of holding the camera and people are falling apart. People are dying. This Anna Nicole Smith, she’s dead. When the audience laughs, he says: No, it’s not a joke. It stops being funny.

He then tells his point to Spearss then melt down, pledging not to laugh at her. It’s a mind-blowing clip and a good reminder of why Ferguson was a cut above the rest:

I’m starting to feel uncomfortable making fun of these people. For me, comedy must have a feeling of joy. They should be artists attacking powerful people. Attack the politicians, the Trumps and the blowhards. Go after them. We should not attack the vulnerable. It is totally a mea culpa; it’s just for me. I think my goals have been a bit off lately. I want to change it a bit. So tonight, no jokes about Britney Spears.

Serena Williams, never serve a Flex

My favorite exercise in fantasy and / or sadism is watching celebrities take tours of their homes on the Architectural summary YouTube page. This week, Serena Williams showed his Miami home, which included a trophy room.

Her legitimate perplexity in trying to remember which of her trophies came from which championship, and her legitimately repulsed action of finding out that there were second-place trophies in the room (they should be in the trash, she said) is the only mood I aspire to. now.

Judas and the Black Messiah: The kind of movie everyone should see! (Friday on HBO Max)

Threatening: Another phenomenal film. Everyone is watching! (Friday on VOD)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar: Kristen Wiig becomes clumsy again, praise! (Friday on VOD)

It’s a sin: It’s kind of a masterpiece, but, oh boy, will you cry. (Thursday on HBO Max)

American Idol: Yes, they are really starting over. (Sunday on ABC)