Did Nick Viall date an actor from “The OC” before his new girlfriend?





Nick Viall from The single person is known for his love life. He has aired several attempts to find love on various reality TV shows on ABC. While his on-air relationships with Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jen Saviano and Vanessa Grimaldi don’t work out, he has found love with his new girlfriend, Natalie Joy. But before his current relationship, rumors were circulating that he was involved with an actor from CO Read on to find out if Viall dated an actor from CO before making it official with Joy. Nick Viall in March 2019 in New York | Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Betches & Ship Nick Viall announced his new girlfriend on his podcast After rumors that Viall had a new girlfriend, he confirmed the rumors were true in a new episode of Viall files February 8. Viall has confirmed he’s dating surgical technologist Natalie Joy. The couple met when she initiated communication by sending a private message to Viall. He said he loved how good a person she was and that she was “passionate” about her career. Unlike Viall’s public relations with those of Bachelor Nation, Joy works outside of the entertainment industry, in the medical industry. The two would be together since last year RELATED: The Bachelor Star Nick Viall Commented on Rachel Bilsons Instagram, and Fans Panic While Viall announced that he and Joy were together, the couple have actually been together for the last year, per People. “She’s great for him,” a source told the magazine. Joy posted videos of her and Viall on his Instagram Story, and he also shared a video of her on his feed. The clip showed Joy relaxing on a sofa in a living room with a towel in her hair. But who else brought Viall out of Bachelor Nation – and does that include a former star of the soapy hit teen show? CO? In 2019, Viall and CO Star Rachel Bilson got people talking when they started leaving comments on Instagram. Bilson even appeared on Viall files as a guest co-host in July 2019, which has made people wonder if the two are an item. Viall shared a photo of him and Bilson on Instagram in his podcast recording studio. He captioned the photo, “Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms,” and Bilson replied, “He crept into his..dms #sheaccepted.” After fans were excited about the potential new pair, Bilson clarified the air on her and Viall in a Weekly US interview in December 2019. “We’re just friends,” Bilson revealed. “We have always been friends. He’s a really nice guy. In the same interview, Bilson encouraged Viall to return to reality TV to find love. “He should,” Bilson continued. “He is very funny. I tease him about it, but I don’t think he ever would. Shortly after Bilson cleared the air about her and Viall, she was seen hanging out with Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader. Bilson and Hader dated six months, by Refinery29. Fortunately, Viall didn’t have to go back to ABC to find his girlfriend. And while Bilson and Viall weren’t an item, fans were definitely amused by their fun and alluring friendship at the time.







