Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial – Hollywood responds





“Since the Senate will not do its job and convict traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to do it,” tweeted Alyssa Milano. Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting insurgency on Capitol Hill during his historic second impeachment trial on Saturday. The vote was 57 guilty versus 43 not guilty on the impeachment article alone. Seven Republicans broke with their party to join the Democrats on a guilty charge. However, the Senate needed a two-thirds majority to convict the former reality TV star. Getty / Twitter Trump impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor dragged out for WTF opening argument

See the story The GOP Senators who voted guilty were Susan Collins of Maine, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania . “The former president inspired, directed and propelled a crowd to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, overthrow the will of the people and illegally keep this president in power,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. moments after the decision was announced. “There is nothing, nothing more anti-American than that.” “Let him live in infamy, a stain on Donald John Trump that can never, ever be washed away,” he added. Trump released his own statement on the acquittal. Trumps acknowledgment statement: pic.twitter.com/CLaYFlVflm – Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) February 13, 2021

@AlliemalCNN “It’s a sad commentary on our times that an American political party is granted a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer crowds, excuse rioters and transform the justice into a tool of political revenge and persecute, blacklist, nullify and remove all people and points of view with which or with which they do not agree, ”read part of his post. Meanwhile, celebrities have taken to social media to express their take on Trump’s conviction again. “It’s a sad day in America where only 7 Republicans have the patriotism and integrity to condemn a tyrant,” Alyssa Milano tweeted. “Since the Senate will not do its job and convict traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to do it.” It’s a sad day in America when only 7 Republicans have the patriotism and integrity to condemn a tyrant. Since the Senate will not do its job and convict traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to do it. – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2021

@Alyssa_Milano BREAKING: Pathetic and unscrupulous Republican senators acquit Donald Trump in his latest impeachment trial, despite knowing he is guilty of sin. pic.twitter.com/MttrexLjBz – Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2021

@piersmorgan Acquitted

Trump is my president !!!! – Antonio Sabato Jr. (@AntonioSabatojr) February 13, 2021

@AntonioSabatojr Piers Morgan, a former friend of Trump, said: “BREAKING: Pathetic and unscrupulous Republican senators acquit Donald Trump in his latest impeachment trial despite knowing he is guilty of sin. “Trump acquitted is my president !!!!” Antonio Sabato Jr. wrote, while Kristy Swanson offered, “Trump has 2 Super Bowl impeachment rings!” And some stars had a day on the pitch after Mitch McConnell, who voted not guilty, said, “There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day. of doubt about it. “ “McConnell voted for acquittal, but all he’s saying now is Trump is guilty,” Joy Behar said, while her “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said: “Please remember that Mitch McConnell is the one who decided the trial would not continue while Trump was in office. He fails to hide from the alleged legal quagmire he caused. He is a coward and hypocrite. And incorrect on the law. “ Read on for more reactions below. Trump has 2 Super Bowl impeachment rings! – Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 13, 2021

@KristySwansonXO After voting to let Trump off the hook, McConnell is now launching into a speech that directly supports Democrats. Weird. Pathetic. Shame on you. You gave him a free pass. – Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 13, 2021

@PattyArquette McConnell voted for acquittal, but all he’s saying now is Trump is guilty. – Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) February 13, 2021

@JoyVBehar Remember Mitch McConnell was the person who decided the trial would not continue while Trump was in office. He can’t seem to hide from the alleged legal quagmire he has caused. He’s a coward and a hypocrite. And incorrect on the law. – Sunny Hostin (@sunny) February 13, 2021

@sunny I’m counting the very moments, Trump! I’ll see you in the (REAL) yard !!https://t.co/AJf2QXphDz – E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 13, 2021

@ejeancarroll In 2016, Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, and I wouldn’t lose a voter. Today he has proven that he can make someone else pull the trigger and get away with it. Brian Sicknick and our country deserved better. https://t.co/u97ZLG7Aro – Misha Collins (@mishacollins) February 13, 2021

@Misha Collins Senator McConnell launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, holding him directly responsible for the insurgency, cop killings and sedition. His no on narrow procedural grounds does not suppress the political indictment the Republican leader leveled against Mr. Trump. – Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 13, 2021

@JoeNBC







