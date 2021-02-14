Entertainment
Former actor faces murder charges in real life
Five seasons later Riverdale and the show doesn’t let go with its shocking storylines and weird twists.
While Season 4 turned out to be stacked with tragic and heartbreaking moments, parts of it mirrored the real world as well. Riverdale gave Archies dad Fred Andrews an incredible take on the popular series, which also served as a beautiful tribute to late Luke Perry.
In a sad twist of irony, one of the actors involved in this story is caught up in a murder case.
On that scene in Riverdale with Archie and the Augustinians
When Riverdale The writers graciously handled the death of Luke Perrys with a heart-wrenching story for Fred Andrews, they followed the stages of mourning for Archies. He was already gutted that he lost his father in a hit and run crash, and when FP told him the driver’s name and he was out on bail, it set him off.
Filled with rage, Archie made a trip to confront George Augustine with his face. He grabbed the man and hit the wall, while asking questions about why he let his father die. It was there that Archie learned that it was Georges Jeffery’s son who was responsible for Freds’ death.
The entire scene was emotional with Jeffery admitting in tears and apologizing for his actions. George cried and Archie realized his father would have covered him the same way. The Augustinians clearly felt remorse for the death of Freds and the pain of Archies.
Towards the end of Season 4, George Augustine asked Archie to write a letter asking the judge for leniency for his imprisoned son. Archie struggled with the idea of helping Jeffery, but ended up writing the letter, noting Freds’ character and the meaning of forgiveness.
Outside of the show, the actor who played Jeffery is charged with a horrific crime.
Ryan Grantham was arrested for the murder of his mother
Ryan Grantham played Jeffery in this poignant Riverdale episode, and as a child actor he had roles in Diary of a Wimpy Child, Supernatural, Become redwood, and more. Savvy social media users pointed out Riverdale The guest star is involved in an actual case of matricide in Vancouver, Canada.
According to Vancouver Sun., Grantham was arrested in April 2020 for the murder of his mother, Barbara Waite. A family member found the 64-year-old woman dead in the Squamish home she shared with her son. Grantham, 21, was taken into custody soon after and charged with second degree murder.
At the time of his arrest, the case was still under investigation. It is not known whether he appeared in Provincial Court, but the case rocked the community.
A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a statement when the news first toured. We are grateful for the help of the Vancouver Police Department and the hard work of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team alongside our investigators, said Sgt. Sascha Banks.
The past few months have been difficult for the Squamish community and today is one of those days when we will have to come together to support each other and the family and friends of Barbara Waite.
A few Riverdale fans are still learning this news and are in shock considering the types of intrigue featured in the CW series.
