Young Rock casts WWE Legends Vince McMahon, Randy Savage





Young Rock, the NBC television series about the childhood of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, landed on cast for the roles of Vince McMahon and Randy Savage.

Young Rockannounced who would play WWE legends Randy Savage and Vince McMahon. The NBC TV series focused on the childhood education and wrestling family of Dwayne “ The Rock ” Johnson, cast comedian Adam Ray as Vince McMahon and Kevin Makely as Randy Savage aka “ Macho Man ” as confirmed The Wrap. RELATED: Young Rock Trailer Introduces Andre the Giant, Teases Dwayne Johnson 2032 Presidential Candidate Ray (ghost hunters) will portray McMahon “around 1982”, when “The Rock” “shook his hand”. Johnson recently tweeted his support for Ray’s portrayal, noting that he had done a “great job” in showing the character’s ambition, courage and “a wicked sense of humor.” You did a great job of representation @VinceMcMahon circa 1982 (the year I first shook hands with Vinces when I was 10)

Ambition, dynamism, strategist, pioneer, courage and perverse sense of humor.

Thanks for trusting Adam, you were perfect. #YoungRock launches THIS TUESDAY on @NBC https://t.co/xNavySBjs7 – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2021 Official description of the character of McMahon forYoung Rock says, “Bold, ambitious and rapidly climbing the ladder in her father’s society, the future President and Owner of WWE is a great friend and supporter of Lias and a trusted confidant when the going gets tough for her with a rival. “ RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Young Rock Set Photos As Production Begins Makely (Badland) will depict the power tower onYoung Rock. The official character description for “The Macho Man” reads: “One of the greatest of all time, the Macho Man is known for his larger-than-life style and oversized personality both in and out. of the ring. At just 10 years old, young Dewey fell in love with his unparalleled wrestling ability and unique promotional flair and immediately knew he wanted to be like him when he grew up. His originality and his unforgettable slogans had a huge influence on him. Ooooh yeah! “ The actor recently shared a first look at his character on Instagram, noting, “I am BEYOND excited and honored to officially announce that I have the honor to portray my larger-than-life wrestling hero, the tower of power, the one, the only MACHO MAN Randy Savage in the next series @nbcyoungrock. “ RELATED: Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson’s Comedy Reveals Main Cast – Including Three Rockies Young RockThe 11-episode comedy series will center on the titular star’s difficult upbringing, one that included multiple stints in prison, and how that propelled him to stardom – first as a college football star. and later in the square circle and on the big screen. It will also chronicle WWE’s early years from the ’80s and beyond. Created by Nahnatchka Khan and produced by Johnson, Young Rock stars Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu in the lead role with Stacey Leilua Ata and Joseph Lee Anderson as his parents Ata and Rocky. Young Rock will air on NBC on February 16. KEEP READING: The Rock Says He Became The ‘Friendliest Person In The World’ Source: The Wrap, Twitter, Instagram Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge team up for Mr. and Mrs. Smith reboot series

