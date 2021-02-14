This STEMinist makes robots to make coding fun





Meet Sharmi albrechtsen, a brilliant STEMinist who has captured the hearts and malleable minds of over 40,000 children. Her SmartGurlz and Smart friends Robots provide convenient access for children to learn to code. The companion “edutainment” online courses foster a sense of community and reinforce the message that coding – and STEM – is fun. A product line with eight different robots makes things interesting and accessible to children all over the world. Many entrepreneurs have found businesses, but few can claim that Albrechtsen can. Not only did she teach Sir Richard Branson how to code with her robots, but she too declined an offer on Shark Tank! “The conditions just weren’t right,” she says. Despite competing with tens of thousands of companies to secure a spot on the series and make it the final cut for her episode to air live on TV, she gave up on the offer. As founders we love our babies and other founders understand this, but investors are not like us and don’t think of the same things that we do as mission and purpose. They only think of returns. Fundraising is really tough because investors are looking for the next unicorn and they expect these amazing returns to outweigh all the other companies they have invested in and failed. Sharmi Albrechtsen, Founder of Smart Buddies Albrechtsen is a woman founder on a roll. To date, she has raised $ 2.7 million, has appeared on Hello america and Smart Buddies Camp-in-a-Box has been named best coding camp by Good Housekeeping. “Everyone goes after venture capital, but the reality is that women only raise 2% of venture capital funds,” Albrechtsen said. Consumer goods companies that create physical products, such as Smart Buddies, may be successful in seeking other forms of funding. Intrepid, she led two crowdfunding campaigns; one is currently in progress at WeFunder. For just $ 100, investors can get a share of the business, get compelling investor reports, and have the ability to interact directly with Albrechtsen and his team. Want to know more about his exciting rise in a territory few founders have reached? Then listen to our Grit Daily Like a Boss podcast. Albrechtsen shares tips, ideas and explains why Valentino luxury combat boots are his favorite style. Listen HERE.

Posted in Boss Ladies, Computers, Gadgets & Tech, Crowdfunding, Education, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Funding, Gadgets & Apps, Life, News, People, Podcasts, Startups, Tech & Women in Tech Loralyn Mears PhD Dr Loralyn Mears is a content marketer, founder of an edtech startup and a freelance columnist at Grit Daily, covering women in tech, startups, founders, investors, events – and even wine! She spent more than a decade playing around with mosquito DNA, earned her PhD, decided she preferred market science over being on the bench, and never looked back. Along the way, she ate and dined around the world. She is the author of two books, including One Sip At a Time: a Memoir, winner of the 2018 gold medal, One Sip At a Time: a Memoir and the science thriller “The Battle for Humanity: How Science Saved Us “. Check out his LIKE A BOSS podcast which features fascinating guests with compelling information. In her consulting practice, she assists businesses with their go-to-market strategies, content and more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos