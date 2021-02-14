Chris Harrison walks away from ‘the Bachelor’ after controversial interview

Chris Harrison departs fromThe single person franchise “for a period of time” after growing controversy over his recent interview with a contestant for the current season.

“This historic season of The single person is not to be spoiled or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions, “longtime ABC reality TV franchise host and producer said in an Instagram post the Saturday. “To this end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping down for a while and not joining for the After the final rose special.”

He added, “I am determined to be educated on a deeper and more productive level than ever before. I want to assure our cast and crew, to my friends, colleagues and fans: it’s not just a moment, but a commitment to a much better understanding that I will actively do every day. “

In his lengthy post, Harrison did not specify how long he would retire from the franchise. (The After the final rose special is the live event broadcast for the finale.)

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to ABC and producers Warner Bros. TV for further comment.

Harrison hosted The single person and its consequences, in particular The bachelorette, since the launch of the ABC franchise in 2002. News of Harrison’s departure comes days after an interview with the former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay aired, to much backlash, on Additional. During Tuesday’s 13-minute interview, Harrison delved into the racism controversy that has emerged over Rachael Kirkconnell, a historic season favorite of Matt James The single person, which is currently airing and just weeks away from its finale. James is the franchise’s very first Black Bachelor.

AfterThe single personCreated in early January, questions about Kirkconnell’s behavior on social media began to circulate when aviral TikTokclaimed to reveal the candidate “liking” the messages containing the Confederate flag and sharing QAnon’s conspiracy theories. Then, last weekend, the photos resurfaced onRedditappeared to show the Georgia native, now 24, attending an ‘Old South’ plantation-themed college party in 2018. Kirkconnell checked the activity online when she released a statement of apology after Harrison’s interview aired, and followed up his post with a joint statement from all of his cast denouncing any defense of racism.

When Harrison spoke to Lindsay, Kirkconnell had yet to publicly address the allegations. When told about Kirkconnell’s silence and Lindsay’s franchise that was the very first Black Bachelorette in 2017 and currently hosts a franchise podcast, Happy Hour Bachelor Harrison declined to condemn Kirkconnell’s behavior.

“Well, Rachel, is that a good look in 2018, or isn’t it a good look in 2021? Because there is a big difference,” he asked Lindsay in reference to festive photos of the “Old South”. “Where was that target and was that target available, and did we all look at it in 2018?”

The interview was thwarted and prompted Harrison to issue a statement apologizing for “speaking badly in a way that perpetuates racism”. On Wednesday, he wrote, in part, in a social media apology: “While I do not speak for Rachel Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for mercy by offering her the opportunity to speak on her own behalf. What I realize now is that I did wrong by speaking wrongly in a way that perpetuates racism, and for that I am deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a subject that she has a firsthand understanding of and humbly thank you to the members of Bachelor Nation who contacted me to hold me accountable. I promise to do better. “

The next day Kirkconnell said in his statement: “I am here to say that I was wrong. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.” She apologized to communities and people who have been harmed by her actions and acknowledged how ‘sick’ viewers must be to read such apologetic statements amid a recent wave of public figures under the fire of critics. “I want to put my energy into preventing people from making the same offensive mistakes I made in the beginning, and I hope I can prove that to you in the future,” she added.

Kirkconnell then sharedjoint declaration of distributionseason 25, which was posted by several of James’ contestants on social media Thursday night. The statement noted that the 25 women who identify as BIPOC who were picked over James’ season “speak out against any defense of racism” and stand by Lindsay after her interview with Harrison. The most recent cast Bachelorette season followed with a similar joint statement on social media, and the three most recent tracks weighed in on Friday night.

James, with The bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, denounced the interview and offered their support to Lindsay in their own statements. James said of Lindsay: “Your advocacy for BIPOC members in the franchise is invaluable, I’m with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability.” Adams said she was “hurt, disappointed and confused in the face of ignorance “and made it clear that she was not aligning with the actions of the franchise this week. Crawley noted: “I have listened to the conversations and discussions as an ally and will always continue to learn, speak out and support BIPOC in the fight against racism.”

Lindsay has become an alumnus of the voice when it comes to empowering the franchise. Sheurged the ABC series to branch out both on camera and out of public outcry in the summer of 2020; shortly thereafter, James was named the first black star. WhenThe bachelorettepresented their first Latina and Black lead with Adams in the 2020 season, shechallengedthe show to shed light on conversations about the race; which was followed by an onscreen conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.After James’ premiere, Lindsay suggested on her podcast that Harrison might not have been the best choice for leading a conversation with James who deepened the pressures he feels as a biracial lead.

After announcing James as the star, the franchise branched out behind the scenes by hiring more color producers and bringing in a diverse team to work with cast and talent. James’ season, as the women state in their statement, has also proven to be the most diverse in the show’s 19-year history. When taking charge of his non-deductibleHigher Education Podcast To share her response to the interview, Lindsays said she believed the franchise “had a race issue” and wondered why Harrison hadn’t attended the diversity training conducted by ABC.

In Harrison’s statement announcing his intention to step down, he admitted his ignorance. “I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I have a lot of remorse,” he said. “I have no one to blame except myself for what I said and the way I spoke.”

He continued: “In excusing historical racism, I defended it. I used the term ‘police awake’, which is unacceptable. I am ashamed of my non-information. I was so wrong.”

Apologizing specifically to black communities and BIPOC, he added, “My words were hurtful. I am listening and I really apologize for my ignorance and any pain this has caused you. I want to thank the people of these communities from the bottom of my heart. with whom I have had enlightening conversations over the past few days, and I am very grateful to those who have reached out to me to help me on my path to anti-racism. “

The reality dating contest has grown into a heavyweight for the Disney Network over the years, spawning 25 seasons of The single person, 16 cycles of The bachelorette, six years of summer fallout Bachelor in Paradise, along with several other spinoff series, after shows, reunions, and wedding specials, all hosted by Harrison. Harrison’s departure comes amid a wave of public figures seeing the rapid consequences of problematic behavior.The Mandalorianstar Gina Carano who was fired from the Disney + series following offensive comments on social media. Disney also fired Roseanne Barr from her ABC comedy following a racist tweet.