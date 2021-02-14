James Charles draws back reactions after claiming to be pregnant

James Charles has sparked backlash on social media for his latest Instagram post and YouTube video.

YouTuber, the 21-year-old beauty, took to her social media to promote her new video titled 24 hours of being pregnant !! which he created as a challenge after his friend Laura Mellado, who is pregnant, said he couldn’t last longer than 24 hours of being pregnant. The video followed Charles through a day of chores and challenges, including a contraction simulator, as he carried a fake pregnant belly.

James Charles. Amy sussman

In the video, the YouTuber offered a disclaimer before the challenges started, saying: This video is not made in any way, shape or form to make fun of, to shed light on pregnancies and sensitivities and associated complications.

It’s obviously such a beautiful and beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies and it also takes a lot of strength, he continued. I know firsthand seeing Laura do it twice now. This is just a lightweight video to see if I can last 24 hours to experience some of the challenges that I may even face today.

Charles, who has 25.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 26.8 million on Instagram, also noted that part of the proceeds from the video were donated to various charities that help women overcome complications of pregnancy. .

One of the challenges was to participate in a fake maternity shoot. He took to Instagram to share one of the snaps from the set, captioning the post, Surprise … new video now.

Fan opinions on social media were mixed, with some calling Charles the very callous post in his comments.

I love you James, wrote a fan. But be prepared to expect a backlash. It was not a good decision. It is very insensitive and I am generally not a sensitive person. Sorry buddy. This is not true.

Another fan wrote, Umm isn’t that a joke? .. it’s not ok? .. are you seriously allowing this to go well ..?

That’s a big, very callous NO and any backlash you get you deserve it, one commenter added.

A Twitter user shared a short clip from the video where someone behind the camera tells Charles that her fake maternity shoot is very Halsey, writing, Halsey literally had endometriosis. for him or his team to say “ very halsey ” while taking fake pregnancy photos is disgusting and makes fun of everything she’s been through.

halsey literally had endometriosis. for him or his team to say ‘very halsey’ while taking fake pregnancy photos is fucking disgusting and it makes fun of everything she’s been through pic.twitter.com/XSSE99agWE holly (@HollyIfTrue) February 12, 2021

The singer Without Me announced last month that she was pregnant. Halsey has been open in the past about her previous miscarriage as well as her diagnosis of endometriosis.

Some fans have defended Charles in the comments to his video, with one user writing I have been pregnant twice and tried a third. Not at all offended. I would love to connect my husband to a contracting machine.

Charles apparently addressed the backlash to his stories, simply sharing a screenshot of one of the positive comments a fan left on his YouTube videos.

As a woman who has never been able to have children, I wanted to see the video that everyone was filming on, the commentary read. I didn’t start looking at him with the hope of feeling angry. And after watching the video, I still haven’t felt any anger or seen any disrespect on James’ part. James, used the equipment for exactly the same reason that it is available to everyone. And that’s to feel what it would be like to be pregnant.

They continued, adding that people really need to find more important things to protest and be angry about. How about getting mad at all those US born kids who are starved of food? We do not live in a country with even the slightest food shortages.

This is something very real that you should get mad at and protest against, they concluded the comment. Another thing to note: At the end of the video, James says that part of the proceeds will be donated to charities for women who are having problems with their pregnancy. I think it’s pretty decent.