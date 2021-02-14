Entertainment
James Charles draws back reactions after claiming to be pregnant
James Charles has sparked backlash on social media for his latest Instagram post and YouTube video.
YouTuber, the 21-year-old beauty, took to her social media to promote her new video titled 24 hours of being pregnant !! which he created as a challenge after his friend Laura Mellado, who is pregnant, said he couldn’t last longer than 24 hours of being pregnant. The video followed Charles through a day of chores and challenges, including a contraction simulator, as he carried a fake pregnant belly.
In the video, the YouTuber offered a disclaimer before the challenges started, saying: This video is not made in any way, shape or form to make fun of, to shed light on pregnancies and sensitivities and associated complications.
It’s obviously such a beautiful and beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies and it also takes a lot of strength, he continued. I know firsthand seeing Laura do it twice now. This is just a lightweight video to see if I can last 24 hours to experience some of the challenges that I may even face today.
Charles, who has 25.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 26.8 million on Instagram, also noted that part of the proceeds from the video were donated to various charities that help women overcome complications of pregnancy. .
One of the challenges was to participate in a fake maternity shoot. He took to Instagram to share one of the snaps from the set, captioning the post, Surprise … new video now.
Fan opinions on social media were mixed, with some calling Charles the very callous post in his comments.
I love you James, wrote a fan. But be prepared to expect a backlash. It was not a good decision. It is very insensitive and I am generally not a sensitive person. Sorry buddy. This is not true.
Another fan wrote, Umm isn’t that a joke? .. it’s not ok? .. are you seriously allowing this to go well ..?
That’s a big, very callous NO and any backlash you get you deserve it, one commenter added.
A Twitter user shared a short clip from the video where someone behind the camera tells Charles that her fake maternity shoot is very Halsey, writing, Halsey literally had endometriosis. for him or his team to say “ very halsey ” while taking fake pregnancy photos is disgusting and makes fun of everything she’s been through.
The singer Without Me announced last month that she was pregnant. Halsey has been open in the past about her previous miscarriage as well as her diagnosis of endometriosis.
Some fans have defended Charles in the comments to his video, with one user writing I have been pregnant twice and tried a third. Not at all offended. I would love to connect my husband to a contracting machine.
Charles apparently addressed the backlash to his stories, simply sharing a screenshot of one of the positive comments a fan left on his YouTube videos.
As a woman who has never been able to have children, I wanted to see the video that everyone was filming on, the commentary read. I didn’t start looking at him with the hope of feeling angry. And after watching the video, I still haven’t felt any anger or seen any disrespect on James’ part. James, used the equipment for exactly the same reason that it is available to everyone. And that’s to feel what it would be like to be pregnant.
They continued, adding that people really need to find more important things to protest and be angry about. How about getting mad at all those US born kids who are starved of food? We do not live in a country with even the slightest food shortages.
This is something very real that you should get mad at and protest against, they concluded the comment. Another thing to note: At the end of the video, James says that part of the proceeds will be donated to charities for women who are having problems with their pregnancy. I think it’s pretty decent.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]