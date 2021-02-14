Actor Ashley Judd almost lost his leg in Congo

She described it as a catastrophic accident and added that she almost lost my leg. She conducted the interview from a hospital bed in South Africa and revealed that if she was not a famous actor, she believes that she could have lost her leg and her life during the ordeal of 55 hours.

I am very much in love, Judd said with tears in his eyes, when asked if she was in pain. I am in a lot of compassion and I am very grateful.

Judd said that one of his co-workers was supporting his severely deformed leg, while another ran for help. Meanwhile, Judd said she was in agony for hours, knowing this was just the beginning of the pain.

I’m in shock, she recalls. I pass out … and all I can do is tell the story and say: The pain is really bad now. My teeth are chattering. I am in a cold sweat. I think I’ll throw up. Can I have some water? The Lord is my Shepherd. I do not want. And I believe that God is with us in our suffering.

Five hours later, Judd said she was carried in a hammock for an hour and a half of walking out of the rainforest and back to camp. Judd was then driven on a motorbike to a hut where she stayed overnight, then transported in a bush plane to the capital, Kinshasa.