Actor Ashley Judd almost lost his leg in Congo
She described it as a catastrophic accident and added that she almost lost my leg. She conducted the interview from a hospital bed in South Africa and revealed that if she was not a famous actor, she believes that she could have lost her leg and her life during the ordeal of 55 hours.
I am very much in love, Judd said with tears in his eyes, when asked if she was in pain. I am in a lot of compassion and I am very grateful.
Judd said that one of his co-workers was supporting his severely deformed leg, while another ran for help. Meanwhile, Judd said she was in agony for hours, knowing this was just the beginning of the pain.
I’m in shock, she recalls. I pass out … and all I can do is tell the story and say: The pain is really bad now. My teeth are chattering. I am in a cold sweat. I think I’ll throw up. Can I have some water? The Lord is my Shepherd. I do not want. And I believe that God is with us in our suffering.
Five hours later, Judd said she was carried in a hammock for an hour and a half of walking out of the rainforest and back to camp. Judd was then driven on a motorbike to a hut where she stayed overnight, then transported in a bush plane to the capital, Kinshasa.
I had to physically hold the top of my broken shin together, she recalls the six hour motorcycle ride. I was on the edge of my edge.
Eventually, Judd went to an operating table in South Africa – what she knows is not offered to most people who live in Congo.
Another Congolese person, that would have been the end of their options, Judd said. It would have been the end of their leg and probably the end of their life.
According to Judd, his right foot is currently lame and it will take time and intensive physical therapy to heal it.
Sure, I’m going to walk again, because I’m determined, and I believe in modern science, and I also believe in miracles, but there’s no real time frame for being bipedal, she says. I have a journey ahead of me.
The actress also highlighted the lack of adequate health care in the Congo, which she says is not equipped to deal with medical emergencies like the one she has experienced.
There was talk not only of a lack of electricity, she continued, but of a lack of a simple pill to kill the pain when you broke a leg in four places and have nerve damage.
