How LA Food Trucks stays afloat despite pandemic shutdowns





11:30 am PST 02/13/2021



by



Kirsten chuba



With most offices still closed, many mobile restaurants have adapted to online ordering and are finding seats at night outside apartment complexes: “It’s hard to get people to walk on the streets in this way. moment”.

Street food has long been a key part of Los Angeles culture, over the past decade, manifested in a food truck boom around office buildings by day and places like Abbot Kinney Boulevard at night. Roy Choi of Kogi has often been credited as a leader in the food truck revolution since launching his Korean-Mexican fusion operation in 2008; 12 years later, he saw the industry take a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been powering film sets for over a decade, and we’ve been going from downtown offices to the valley to the west side for years,” says Choi. Although he expects studio operations to resume, he says he “doesn’t know how the lunches of office life will ever be the same, especially in high-rise buildings.” These breakfasts were the bread and butter of many food truck companies and have since evaporated as most office workers stay at home. “Where you made $ 1,000, you made $ 200 or $ 300,” says Tom Tulus, co-owner of Indonesian fusion truck StopBye Cafe. Thai-Mex Cocina owner Ammy Thepviwat adds that without Abbot Kinney’s monthly First Friday food truck events and other festivals, “it’s hard to get people walking the streets right now. “ As a result, many players in the food truck scene have had to adapt to survive, now relocating outside of apartment buildings in Los Angeles. “The lunch shift in the offices has become the night shift in the apartment complex,” says Pasta Sisters owner Giorgia Sinatra. Tulus adds that more and more food truck owners are finding their own places to stop rather than working with bookers, who take part of the profits. Previously, says Sinatra (who also has a Pasta Sisters restaurant in Culver City), “most locations were regulated by the organizers, but now the city is virtually free for everyone.” Choi points out another change: Long queues of customers have been replaced by online orders: “Street food culture has always been a low-tech person-to-person activity where you walk around, order from. food, eat food. Now the trucks have five iPads and three phones to take orders. “ Some owners have chosen to leave the scene altogether, capitalizing on vacations and cheaper rents to engage in traditional catering. Prince of Venice owner Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia ceased operation of his famous Italian truck in the spring and opened a brick and mortar establishment in Westwood in November. And after being largely untouched by LA County’s ever-changing restaurant restrictions, food truck owners see hope in 2021. Choi says, “People have to eat, and they have to eat food. delicious and affordable food, especially now and in the near future. “ This story first appeared in the February 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







