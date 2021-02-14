Britney Spears’ ex-assistant elaborates on tumultuous weather captured in documentary

Alli Sims has not spoken to her cousin Britney Spears since she said Spears’ father threatened her over a decade ago.

In January 2008, as James Jamie Spears sought to take control of his daughter’s affairs, Sims said she received a call warning her that something would happen to her if she kept communicating with the pop icon.

He threatened me 100% of my life, said Sims, who quit her job for celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to move in with Spears as a paid assistant in 2007. I didn’t let him go. , so I did not respond. again.

The tutelage that confined Spears under the control of his father and a handful of lawyers for 13 years is the subject of Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times documentary that follows his rise to stardom and the oft-blamed media pressure . its public outage in 2007.

How do you watch this documentary, are you there and do you live in it without saying anything when it’s been going on for so long? Sims told NBC News in his first interview in over a decade.

The ongoing legal battle between Spears and his father has led to a resurgence of the #FreeBritney movement, which started on social media and raised awareness of potential civil rights violations in legal guardianship.

It also elevated the conversation around Spears’ legacy from tabloid fodder to a collective account of public complicity in his downfall, which Sims witnessed while living with Spears the year before the Trusteeship took effect. .

Some people who were part of Spears’ past as she rose to fame are now grappling with their own responsibility for the events that contributed to her downfall, which has left her in a legal battle for control of her affairs. personal and financial.

In a public apology to Spears and Janet Jackson posted on Instagram FridaySpears’ ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, called the entertainment industry flawed and admitted that he personally benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism and is biased towards positioning privileged white men for the success.

As a man in a privileged position, I have to speak out on this, he wrote in the post after years of remaining largely silent throughout Spears’ mental health struggles and harsh treatment.

Wow, Sims said on Friday after learning about the message. You know everyone makes mistakes and he wasn’t perfect.

Timberlake bragged about sleeping with the singer and kicked off his solo career on an album that called him a passionate romantic and Spears a cheater. The late-night hosts hooked Spears into their monologues.

For everything to fall on her knees and for her to be blamed for everything was not fair, Sims said.

Even 13 years away from the scenes that take place in the documentary, which she called “precise,” Sims said the experience still had an impact on her.

The fear of misrepresentation the Sims endured around this time alongside one of the world’s greatest celebrities also exposed her, she said, to scrutiny and contributed to her reluctance to speak publicly for so long.

Sims acknowledged how the optics of certain situations the two men found themselves in might have been viewed, but said she rejects the often-touted narrative in the media that shames women from taking advantage of this attention.

Just because I was smiling in a photo I was driving by didn’t mean I wanted to get attention, Sims said. I could have driven much better in town without anyone bothering us.

Mundane activities like going to Starbucks for coffee or shopping for groceries put Sims in increasingly dangerous situations.

We were so exposed, she said.

The extremes the Sims and Spears went through thanks to media attention often outnumbered the paparazzi couple in aggressive chases through the streets of Los Angeles or even in Spears’ own backyard, where the helicopters were sometimes a device to track Spears every move, Sims said.

There are so many, she says of the paparazzi. You are completely surrounded by them. You are at their mercy.

It definitely affects you. I mean, it affects me and it’s been 13 years.

The Sims had some of the most traumatic scenes alongside Spears, including the night of 2007 which produced arguably some of the most indelible images of the singer beating a paparazzi vehicle with an umbrella handle.

Sims has since left Hollywood and lives in Louisiana with her husband and 9-year-old daughter.

We have fun and enjoy life and there is no real drama, she said.

It is beautiful and normal.

Although Sims said she doesn’t miss the daily craziness when Spears is stalked by the media, she misses their friendship.

Do I miss her as a person and think about her all the time? Yes, she said. Shes everywhere again. You can’t help but think about her every day.

Sims said she wasn’t sure what to do to help Spears in the time leading up to the Guardianship. In January 2008, when Spears suffered two involuntary psychiatric seizures, Sims said that Spears sometimes contacted her using random phones when hers was taken away for help.

The situation had become way over my head by then and her father and others were involved, she said.

I really believe (Jamie) would have done something if I hadn’t stepped back from the situation, Sims said.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

Sims said she carries a lot of guilt, adding that she received numerous calls from her cousin that she did not respond to after Jamie Spears claimed to have threatened to stay away.

I can’t imagine how lonely she felt, she said.

When I think about how long she had to endure this and it’s been 13 years, it makes me so sad for her. I really hope that someday she can tell her story if that’s what she wants to do. If so, be prepared because there is more to this story than anyone could imagine.