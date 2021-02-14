Brits switch to mobile data to stay connected at home | Media analysis





As the UK lockdown continues, home networks feel the strain and a little more a third of those who work from home regularly switch to mobile data to stay connected, according to a study by mobile operator O2.

Not only do adults work from home, but children are home schooled, and other services such as entertainment and video are proving to be important as people spend more time indoors. The study, carried out by YouGov, found that mobile data waaas proving significant backup with yYoung people working from home are particularly dependent on mobile data for daily entertainment during their downtime, with 45% of 18-24 year olds saying they are more likely to use their mobile data to browse social media. Users are also increasingly relying on data to enjoy streaming services, which has been a lifeline in lockdown. Over 44% of all O2 data traffic went to streaming services such as Disney + in January. The survey showed that 61% of Britons agree that the ability to connect to mobile data has improved the experience of working from home, while young people aged 18-34 (61%) and those with children in the household (65%) in particular use mobile data to stay connected. Almost half (47%) of respondents have experienced increased stress due to connectivity issues in their homes since the third nationwide lockdown began in January. And 28% have considered switching to mobile data for business calls. Emma Evans, Network Experience Manager at O2, said: Covid-19 has demonstrated that reliable mobile connectivity is essential, helping UK families home-schooling their children, staying in touch with their families close and keep the country’s businesses running. This is why O2 is committed to playing its part in rebuilding Britain and why we are investing more than ever in our network in 2021. We are pleased that mobile data usage is on the rise. able to help families and households get through this unprecedented and difficult time when connectivity is crucial to everyday life.

