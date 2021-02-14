The five most romantic international locations in Bollywood





Valentine’s Day is upon us and although the celebrations are slightly muted this year, we can still count on Bollywood to provide some form of escape. Today, BizAsiaLive.with look at five of the best international romantic Bollywood spots that will make you want to take a flight straight with your loved one for a romantic break. Switzerland

Easily described as heaven on earth, and with places like Interlaken, Gstaad, and Montbovon providing the perfect backdrop, it’s no wonder Switzerland has become a favorite with filmmakers. Raj Kapoor was one of the first to venture into the Swiss mountains with Sangam (1964), later followed by Yash Chopra, who really put Switzerland on the map. Chandni (1989) with Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi showcased their romance onscreen amidst the beautiful backdrops of most of their songs. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan and Kajols’ flagship film Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge (DDLJ) (1994) that helped popularize the country, with so many now following the DDLJ trail for the full experience. Prague

Imtiaz Alis Rockstar (2011) was filmed in Prague and provided a very different setting to the idyllic snow-capped mountains. This European city steeped in history and culture was at the heart of the romantic musical drama that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. Some scenes were filmed on the steps of Prague Castle, Charles Bridge and parts of Loket Castle. Spain

Zoya Akthars Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) took the audience on a road trip through the sunny regions of northern and southern Spain. The film encapsulates the rich and diverse culture of the country and was shot in three locations. Seville, a charming capital famous for flamenco dancing, great architecture and history. Here the popular song Seorita was pictured on Roshan, Farhan Akthar and Abhay Deol and a traditional flamenco dancer. They also went to Palmploma, better known for running the bulls and the beautiful coastal region of the Costa Brava. Greece

Aziz Mirzas ‘Chalte Chalte’ (2003) takes us to Greece for this love story. With the other great duo, Khan and Rani Mukerji, the song Tauba Tumhaare Yeh Ishaare was filmed on the sunny Greek island of Mykonos. You can get a glimpse of the Mykonos windmills and the Church of Panagia Paraportiani in the background. Italy

The Great Gambler (1979) is probably the first of the Bollywood films to be shot in Venice. Track Make lafzon ki hai was photographed on Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman on a gondola. The melodious song samples Italian lyrics which compliment the Hindi lyrics very well. Another film, “Bachna Ae Haseeno” (2008) was shot on different continents. The popular romantic trail Khuda jaane has been photographed on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in different parts of Italy, such as Venice, Alberobello and Santa Cesarea Terme (Apulia), Naples and Capri. The team of BizAsiaLive.with wishes its readers a very happy Valentine’s Day!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos