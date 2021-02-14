‘To All the Boys’ stars reflect on saying goodbye to beloved franchise

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, along with the rest of the film’s cast, talk about their final days of filming and the follow-up to their characters.



Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Say One Last Farewell To All The Boys With The Release Of To all the boys: always and forever.

The third and final installment in the rom-com trilogy, based on Jenny Han’s YA novels, released on Netflix on Friday, and the film not only officially concludes Lara Jean and Peter Kavinskys’ love story for fans, but marks the end of a chapter for its escaping stars Condor and Centineo.

The two actors with the TATB cast spoke to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the films’ release to discuss the success of the franchise whirlwind, behind-the-scenes details of the final film, and their emotional farewells to their beloved characters.

Condor and Centineo rose to fame with the release of the first movie, 2018 To all the boys that I’ve loved before. The film became a major hit for Netflix, which Condor said was completely unexpected.

We honestly did it as an indie, the actress explains. So we weren’t even sure if someone would see it or pick it up let alone get the reaction it was having on people.

Condor also said that his newfound fame required a few adjustments – it’s a very strange thing to see your life change for the better and for the worse right before your eyes in a very short period of time.

As for saying goodbye to her character, Condor says it was extremely difficult, revealing that the final scene she shot was not part of the movie because she was too emotional.

These movies have been such a big part of my life for years, Condor said, and have been an integral part of how I am today as a young woman. It’s almost like saying goodbye to a part of yourself.

Meanwhile, Centineo has revealed that if it will be difficult to say goodbye to fan favorite Peter Kavinsky, it will be the strong friendships he has had with fellow cast members such as Ross Butler and Condor, that will be missed the most.

You feel so comfortable working with [Condor]”said Centineo.” She gives so much, and I hope to continue working with actors who are as kind, caring and generous as she is.

The actors also shared some of their favorite moments from the trilogy, with the general consensus being that the scenes filmed in New York City for the third film were among the highlights.

We have to go to New York and check out all these iconic filming locations, explained Madeleine Arthur, who plays Chris in the film. Then offbeat on the weekends we got to go to the Met and the High Line and did a group workout and just ate so much food and pizza and bagels.

Part of the third installment was also filmed in Korea, which co-star Janel Parrish, who plays Margot, said it was a very special moment for her and her sisters in front of the camera, Condor and Anna Cathcart.

We went to Seoul Tower and actually got one of those little love locks and we wrote our names on it and wrote “ Seoul Sisters ” and locked it there forever, and it was such a beautiful memory to be able to turn around and wrap up together.

The cast also shared a glimpse into the future, predicting where their characters might be in 10 years, with Condor hoping Lara Jeans’ natural knack for writing love letters lends itself to a career in publishing and Centineo is hoping. as Peter takes his professional lacrosse skills.

To all the boys: always and forever premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 12. Watch the video above to learn more about this interview.