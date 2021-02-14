God bless the NBA for thwarting Mark Cubans’ socialist, non-American agenda

Dallas Mavericks players and staff stand as the national anthem plays before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Dallas on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez)

I really miss concerts. It has been one of the most difficult parts of living in the pandemic not being able to attend a live performance and experiencing in person the visceral reaction that comes from a burning guitarist making you completely to melt.

I bought a live gig a few months ago, and it didn’t do it for me, not least because the artist stream had some technical issues that stopped everything for 10 or 15 minutes.

But you know what I miss the most about not going to concerts? The deeply patriotic thrill of all who first voted for the national anthem.

I can’t even describe to you how much my heart would swell hearing The Star-Spangled Banner fill the concert hall, just before death-metal band Behemoths denounce the laws of religious fundamentalism in Poland.

I have all the feelings right now.

I can only express my gratitude for covering Utah Jazz, which allowed fans to enter the building for every game and luckily continued to blackmail the pre-game anthem every time. Can you imagine if I was in Dallas? Covering That Quack Mark Cubans Socialist Mavericks? On Wednesday, the NBA had to issue an official executive order for force them to start playing the anthem again before the game, because they had skipped it.

If I had to endure the indignity of covering a sporting and entertainment event that took place without a performance of the national anthem that precedes it, how could I even concentrate?

Everybody knows that guys running around in tank tops and shorts and putting a ball in a hoop isn’t the same if, beforehand, fans haven’t had the chance to solemnly honor this country by hooting and whistling to the singers a deliberate pause after the words, or grabbing chicken fingers from a restaurant in the lobby as it unfolds.

God bless you, Adam Silver, for maintaining this sacred and extremely relevant tradition.

Without it I’d be limited to only hearing The Star-Spangled Banner played on gas station pump video screens, or sung by the DoorDash delivery guy as he dropped chicken tikka masala on my front porch. Oh, I almost forgot also right before every episode of The Mandalorian started on my Disney + app.

Heaven knows this pandemic is the worst to keep me from getting my full patriotic solution in all old and typical places.

Like in the cinema, for example.

Being the snowflake that I am, I shamefully admit that I’m not yet ready to spend three hours in a small, enclosed place with random strangers. Which is unfortunate, as there is nothing quite like seeing the cinematic action unfold on the big screen right after every moviegoer has performed the anthem.

Believe me when I tell you that there are not enough words in my lexicon to make you understand how much I look forward to the day when I can take my big pot of buttery popcorn to a dark theater to watch Avengers 7 Gender Wars: Dazzler and Elsa Bloodstone vs. Urthona and Manifold.

Partly because this film will be [expletive] epic, but more so because my soul feels empty right now to miss out on the tradition of sitting through eight caravans turning on the lights, standing up, putting your hand on my heart and singing the hymn smoothly , a soft Dolby Digital surround sound then settles back in the dark for the presentation of the features.

Not seeing my co-workers was also difficult.

Salt Lake Tribunes editors made the decision in the early days of the pandemic’s end to insist that everyone work from home for safety reasons. They have since relaxed their restrictions a bit, although there still cannot be more than six people in the office at a time.

Anyone who has ever enjoyed their job can appreciate both the camaraderie that comes from in-person interactions with your work friends, not to mention the daily ritual of 10 hours of alternating staff singing the anthem.

You haven’t lived until you’ve heard film critic Sean Means a 14 syllable rendition of this O. Man overture, as I envy those of you back in your participating offices. to this everyday.

Hopefully, however, one day soon I can start traveling to other arenas again and hear more hymns performed following the commissioner’s decision, decree, and warrant.