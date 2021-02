PLAYLIST: Evergreen Bollywood Valentine’s Songs

Valentine’s Day is incomplete without the expression of love through a Bollywood issue. Whether it’s Raj Kapoor romancing Nargis in “Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua” or sensual “Zara Zara” by Dia Mirza-R Madhavan, every song has its charm and we all have our favorites. While there are some fans who think Shah Rukh Khan is the best break with his heroines, others might vote for Aamir Khan’s intensity. However, we can’t take away the fact that every performance of Khan’s or Kapoor’s Lover needs a romantic ballad or two to win over audiences. From romance represented by flowers, to romance on landlines, or in a vehicle or even in the rain, each of us has our favorite playlist on February 14th. Here is a list of some of the best romantic songs you can play on Valentine’s Day this season: https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1×1.png Tujhe Dekha Toh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) Singers: Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) Singer: Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam Zara Zara (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein) Singer: Bombay Jayshree Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain (Pardes) Singer: Kumar Sanu Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua (Shree 420) Singers: Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXLzfldeDcM Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) Singer: Arijit Singh Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya (Sarfarosh) Singer: Jagjit Singh O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi) Singer: Kishore Kumar Kuch Na Kaho (1942: A Love Story) Singer: Kumar Sanu Saathiya (Saathiya) Singer: End Nigam Roop Tera Mastana (Aradhana) Singer: Kishore Kumar Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin) Singers: Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal Chand Chupa Baadal Mein (Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam) Singers: Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi (Aashiqui) Singers: Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal Bahon Ke Darmiyan (Khamoshi) Singers: Hariharan and Alka Yagnik Teri Galiyan (Ek Villain) Singer: Ankit Tiwari Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) Singers: Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat) Singers: Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle Yeh Haseen Waadiyan (Roja) Singers: SP Balasubramaniam and Chitra Singh Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai (Hum Aapke Hain Koun) Singer: SP Balasubramaniam Baahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika) Singer: Lata Mangeshkar Good listening!

