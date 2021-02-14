The Sandalwood actor loses the plot





Majaa talkies Star Mayur Patel claims he bought a to place in HSR Layout but a real estate agent claims it’s his property Starclaims he bought ain HSR Layout but a real estate agent claims it’s his property An actor with Sandalwood alleged that a group of men threatened him about a row of property. The actor had purchased a site in HSR Layout where the accused illegally built a compound wall to claim it as their property. When the actor went to talk to them, the men mistreated him and threatened to kill him. Mayur Patel, 39, has appeared in a few Kannada films and is known for his performance in Majaa Talkies, a Kannada TV show. On Thursday, he filed a police complaint with HSR Layout against the defendants, Ananthrama Reddy and Manjunatha Reddy. In his police complaint, he said he purchased the site in Beguru of a person named Subramanyam and had gone to verify the plot with his friend on January 22. When we got there we saw that someone had built a compound wall on my site and four strangers approached us to ask us what we were looking at. They told us that the site belonged to Gun Manjanna and Anantha Reddy. They asked us not to return to the scene and threatened to kill us, he said in the complaint. However, he went to meet Reddy on January 28, to tell him about the site. I told him that I was planning to move to the area soon. It was then that he took a rude note. He told me that he gave the site to his son, Manjunath and that they would not let anyone enter this site. He threatened me saying he knew what to do and told me he would show me what it was, if I went back. They had duplicate papers with them and threatened to kill me, while claiming they had the original, he said.

A senior police officer has said defendant Ananth Reddy is a real estate broker and claims he has the original site papers. We recorded a FIR and check the site documents to see who has the original papers and who created the copies, he said. HSR Layout Police have registered a case under CPI section 506 (criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating), 447 (criminal intrusion) and other sections. Other investigations are underway.

