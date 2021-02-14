Hotel manager Cecil refuses to edit footage of Elisa Lam from ‘Crime Scene’





The tragic case of Elisa Lam has fascinated amateur sleuths and true crime freaks for years, but one of the latest theories about her death has been officially debunked. In a new interview with IS! News, Amy Price, the Hotel manager Cecil denied editing the footage of Elisa Lam which was featured in the new Netflix documentary series Crime scene: the disappearance at the Cecil hotel. Lam, a 21-year-old Canadian student, was staying at the famous Los Angeles hotel in 2013 when she suddenly disappeared, and weeks later surveillance footage of Lam before her disappearance was posted online and quickly became viral. In the series, Price explained that she was the one who provided authorities with the footage of Lam, which was taken in one of the hotel elevators. “First, I provided the footage. When it was presented to me, it was weird,” she told the outlet, referring to the odd behavior Lam exhibits in the clip. The footage has been at the center of most of the web sleuth’s theories on the case, and some believed Lam’s clip had been edited or tampered with before it went public. Crime scene discusses some of these theories, including the speculation that the footage was slowed down, the timestamp was blurry, and that one minute of footage was removed. “This is absolutely false,” Price said of the tampering allegations. “I was a little surprised to hear this. I really hadn’t heard this before the documentary. I’m not surprised people feel this way based on the momentum of most detectives. . “ According to Price, she and the rest of the staff at Hotel Cecil “cooperated with the police 100% … from the moment they arrived” and would have had no opportunity to tamper with the evidence after the start of the incident. investigation. “There wasn’t even a chance to watch the tapes myself, I just handed them over. I gave them a room to watch them again and that’s exactly what they did,” he said. she explains. Also, Price added, “What would be the reason you want to edit the images?” Nearly two weeks after her disappearance, Lam’s body was finally discovered in the water tanks above the hotel after guests began to complain about the “dark” and foul-tasting water. His death was considered an accidental drowning by the Los Angeles County Coroner, though amateur detectives have speculated it was caused by everything from paranormal forces to a serial killer. However, lead investigator Detective Wallace Tennelle supports the theory that Lam’s death was a tragic accident, especially given his history of bipolar disorder. “My opinion is that she fell off her meds, and in her condition, she found her way to the roof, entered the water tank,” Tennelle said, according to CBC. “At the time, I think the water tank might have been full. But as people used the tank, used the water, unbeknownst to her, the level would drop to a point where she couldn’t reach out and escape, and she died that way. “ While either Tennelle or Price’s comments are unlikely to deter web detectives from continuing to investigate Lam’s case, it appears that a mystery related to the bizarre surveillance video has been officially solved.

