The group brings learning and performance of music to prisons

For several years now, a small group of music teachers have come to Ossining twice a month to give lessons. Their destination: Sing Sing Correctional Institution. Their students: the prison inmates.

“We teach saxophone, drums, all strings,” said Nathan Schram. We had guards around us. Have always been watched. It’s not intimidating, not scary. But there are only limited resources in one room. So even though someone is taking a private lesson, they were all there and making a lot of noise. We make it work. We are proud of it.

We are Musicambia, an organization founded by Schram in 2013. Hell talks about the band in a free Zoom chat at 7:30 pm on February 18th.

This is Schrams’ second appearance in the Troy-based Friends of Chamber Music series as the Attaca Quartet, with which he plays the viola, performed during the 2018 season. The series, founded in 1949, continues usually his season of five concerts at Kiggins Hall at Troys Emma Willard School. But this year, all concerts are being streamed, and organizers have added monthly conversations with classical music notables, which includes discussions from Schrams. A question-and-answer session will follow.

While Schram was educated at the Julliard School and worked with Carnegie Halls Ensemble Connect, who performed at Skidmore College as well as the instrumental collective Decoda, teaching in a prison was never on his horizon. But about eight or nine years ago, he gave two concerts at Rikers Island, New York’s main prison complex, and a light bulb went out.

I realized that music was needed more there than anywhere else, he says.

A teacher friend who has worked extensively with the Venezuelas El Sistema program, which aims to bring social change to imprisoned communities in Venezuela, heard about his interest and was invited to visit the program.

I was probably the only American to visit six of their prisons, Schram said. It opened my eyes. We take the power of music for granted, but when you see the change in what can happen when someone connects with music, it brings them back to spiritual life.

When Schram got home, he couldn’t find any similar program. However, Carnegie Hall had a program at Sing Sing for inmates who already had some musical experience.

But I saw that it was important for those who had no experience and wanted to become musicians, said Schram. It’s what changes your life. It gives them something they are proud of. He can define them in a different way.

Schram founded Musicambia in 2013. The name combines music and the Spanish word cambia which means change: music changes lives. He decided to start with Sing Sing. Schram got help from Carnegie Hall, got approval from the State Corrections Department and the director of Sing Sings. Finding teachers was not a problem and all of them went through security clearances.

At first they led groups with everyone applauding in rhythm. Some inmates doubted all of this, Schram said. But eventually, interest grew and Schram had to secure donations to find the right instruments to bring. He and the teachers soon discovered that it was easier to work in maximum security than in a prison.

The problems people face in prisons, which are insecure and transient places, are more serious. They are on a terrifying journey, he says. But at Sing Sing, no one wants to jeopardize what they get, so we had no behavior or safety issues.

The program has since been extended to correctional facilities, some of which cater for women in South Carolina, Indiana, Kansas and San Quentin, California. All styles of music are offered as well as songwriting and songwriting. After the virus closes everything, the program now offers virtual tutorials seen in up to 500 prisons, including New York City prisons.

Schram said he’s also working with a songwriter, recently released from Sing Sing, on an album of his songs. And Musicambia has an alumni program which, to date, has eight men who have been released and who have not returned to prison.

It’s extremely exciting, Schram said.

Best of all for those still inside, however, is that Musicambia convinced the director to allow those who had picked up an instrument to be able to practice in their cells rather than having to get permission all three. months or leave the instrument in a music room. .

It was a big deal, he said.

