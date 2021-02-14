PLAYLIST: Bollywood’s Best Proposal Scenes

It’s Valentine’s Day already and you are stuck for the perfect way to propose the love of your life? Don’t worry, Hindi films have given audiences dozens of ideas for proposals through countless romantic scenes. While in Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor did it publicly, in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, he offered his wife quietly. Deepika Padukone received a marriage proposal from Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, and she knelt in Break ke Baad. From setting up Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Airport to staging Jannat amidst traffic, Bollywood is always looking for an innovative way to ask the question.

On this Valentine’s Day, we’re listing some of the most memorable proposition scenes seen in our Hindi movies in recent years.

Check out the list here:

Dil chahta hai

Aamir Khan kneels once more, just that this time he did it out of true love for Preity Zinta.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The highlight of the film was also its most endearing scene. Despite an artificial ring, Bunny’s proposal to Naina was pure 24 carat love!

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

I abandon airport security and express her feelings to Aditi with a song, which only she would relate to.

Cocktail

Gautam proposes to Meera with exactly the same words from their first meeting. The fans and Veronica were the happiest.

Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein

“Ek ladki dekhi, bilkul bijli ki tarah. A flash aur main apna dil kho baitha… ”#EnoughSaid (insert a heart emoji)

Jannat

Emraan Hashmi spinning his car in the middle of traffic and kneeling down is every girl’s dream proposition.

Wake up Sid

Aisha’s “New Girl In The City” was full of emotions. We were crying and smiling at the same time. Law?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji showed us why their chemistry is one of the strengths of KKHH.

Ke Baad break

This time, Aaliya knelt down to propose to Abhay.

Golmaal

From toilet paper to rat poison, three guys were going out of their way to woo Nirali in this bizarre proposition scene.

My name is khan

Against the backdrop of a sunrise, this heartwarming confession from Mandira left Rizwan with a childish laugh.

Likes Aaj Kal

After a roller coaster love affair, breakup and tears, then a few more tears, Jai finally accepts his love for Meera.

Baaja Baraat Group

Bittu and Shruti’s love-hate romance was as crisp as their bread pakoda. And so it was this lovely confession.

Saathiya

Suhani doesn’t take Aditya seriously and tests him by asking him to jump off the train. Aditya handles it with humor, leaving Suhani with a smile.

Mohabbatein

Raj Aryan surely taught the younger generation to ditch paper and opt for a maple leaf to write love letters.

Rock star

“Girlfriend ban ja meri. Tu aur main rock kar denge ”- several fans have also used this line in real life. Did they manage to appease the girl?

Hum tum

The unspoken love of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji has stood the test of time, until they reunite at the end, and in the rain.

Kal Ho Na Ho

SRK’s diary and what was (not) written was one of the most memorable things about this movie. Every eye was wet after that.

And special mention – Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

Raj Kapoor brought the “Lalla” factor to propose to Padmini in the most indirect way. It was our Bollywood romance in black and white.

What’s your favorite Bollywood proposition scene?