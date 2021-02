James Corden earns $ 90 million after move to Hollywood

James Cordens’ move to Hollywood left him sitting on an $ 89 million pot, according to the accounts.

The late show the host’s wealth has more than doubled since its last estimate at $ 39 million. His personal fortune exploded after he became a partner in an Anglo-American television and film production company called Fulwell 73. The latest accounts available show the company has assets worth $ 250 million. James, 42, is one of five full partners – which means his share is worth $ 50 million. A source said: ‘James took a huge bet when he moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to anchor The late show. It could have turned around dramatically, but it paid off. “His career has continued to grow and shows no signs of slowing down.” James first rose to fame in Britain after writing and playing the adorable Smithy in BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey. He moved to the United States in 2014 after being offered $ 7 million a year to host an evening talk show. The late show. Its Carpool Karaoke segment featured showbiz buddies such as Adele and Sir Paul McCartney and proved to be a worldwide hit. He now lives in a $ 13 million Los Angeles mansion with his wife Julia and their three young children. Fulwell 73 co-produced The late show and was behind the Netflix football documentary Sunderland until my death. The company has also produced content for Justin Bieber, Robbie Williams, Jimmy Carr, One Direction, Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall. The source said: “James has invested wisely in Fulwell, which is a company close to his heart. He and the other partners have developed and made it flourish and he is in a very healthy financial situation. “He’s got a lot of overhead and his part isn’t in cash in the bank, but there’s no doubt it’s a good investment.” But James, who made OBE in 2015, was praised for paying a salary for his Late show team out of his own pocket after the shoot was hit by Covid. He is said to be about to start negotiating a new contract. This story originally appeared on The sun and is reproduced here with permission

