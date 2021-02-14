Entertainment
A delicious roadtrip through Scotland
Men In Kilts: a roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a charming semi-scripted docu-series starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, former co-stars of the historical drama Outlander, also on Starz.
Heaughan, who plays Jamie Frasier in Outlander, and McTavish, who plays his uncle, Dougal MacKenzie, are a joy to watch as they drive through Scotland. You can tell the two are really good friends, and while some of the situations they find themselves in are clearly scripted or partly scripted, for the most part the jokes feel natural and the show succeeds on the charm of its two. protagonists. Both men have a natural charm about them and I found myself smiling throughout the first two episodes of the show.
The documentary series lasts eight episodes and will air weekly on Starz, with the season premiere falling on Valentine’s Day. The first episode focuses on the food and drink of Scotland, and if you’re into seafood and whiskey, you’ll be salivating throughout. If nothing else, Men in kilts Will make you want to go to Scotland and try the food or maybe dip in barley at a distillery.
The second episode delves into some of Scotland’s sporting traditions, including hammer throw, rugby and, of course, golf. Sam and Graham enter into a friendly competition with a high stakes bet. I won’t spoil who wins and who loses.
After that, Men in kilts will touch on a number of different fragments of Scottish heritage and culture, although I would like them to spend a little more time on food and drink. Future episodes have titles such as Song & Dance, Witchcraft & Superstition, and Battle of Culloden.
You will recognize the latter if you are a fan of Outlander. Men in kilts regularly dives into the old Outlander footage, showing pieces of the two in their roles as Scottish Highlanders, and they will occasionally discuss the series. But you also see a different side to the two men.
Dougal MacTavish is prickly and arrogant and stubborn Outlander; Graham McTavish is almost the complete opposite. Sam Heughan looks more like Jamie, but his red locks are gone and his accent is much thinner. Really, both men are just clumsy most of the time. You can tell that they are excited to explore their homeland and their excitement is contagious.
Two episodes and I’m very happy Men in kilts until there. It’s not perfect. It might be nice if it seemed a little less produced, a little more organic. A slightly less polite approach might allow Sam and Graham’s friendship to shine a bit more. But it’s a little problem. Following these two incredibly likeable actors on their adventure is the perfect little escape from reality. We may not be able to travel to Scotland at this time due to the pandemic, but the show transports us there without having to leave the sofa.
And since we have no idea when the next season of Outlander will be airy, it’s also a nice little snack to tidy up until then. It’s not Outlander, but there are two of these best actor shows walking around modern Scotland and there is no torture, rape, war or flogging to face. We can just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Definitely give Men in kilts a test tomorrow on Starz. If nothing else, they eat very succulent food and drink very tasty Scotch. What’s not to like?
