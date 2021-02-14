Viola Davis, as a young actress, believed her ‘darkness’ had to ‘go away’





Viola Davis spoke to The Telegraph about her career leading up to “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

She said that as a theater student she felt she had no “way” for Black shows.

She also said that white actresses always have more “freedoms” than “dark-skinned black women” in movies.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Viola Davis spoke to the Telegraph about her lead role in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom” and reflected on the first time she saw the August Wilson play when she was working as a usher in a theater during college. Davis, 55, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category for Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Davis told Telegraph film critic Robbie Collin that she paid for her acting studies at Rhode Island College and later at the Julliard School in New York. She remembered opening one night and watching the stage adaptation of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “almost stopped breathing.” “It felt like I was watching a famous singer I loved in private, even though I didn’t even know who Ma Rainey was,” Davis said. The “How to Get Away with Murder” actor went on to say that when she was a student at Julliard, she had never performed any Wilson plays, who wrote a cycle of 10 shows about African Americans in the 20th century, all but one in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The award-winning star said that was in large part because her graduating class at the time didn’t have enough black students to take part in the shows.

Viola Davis played blues legend Ma Rainey in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” alongside the late Chadwick Boseman.

Netflix





“I can’t say that I don’t appreciate my training there, but I didn’t find a sense of belonging. It was a place that taught classical and Eurocentric drama like it was the Bible and to me like a chocolate, frizzy-haired girl, there was no way, ”Davis said. She continued, “To play in Shakespeare, or George Bernard Shaw, or Eugene O’Neill, I felt like what was required of me was to remove all traces of my darkness, that it would kind of be a good thing if the public could forget that I was black. “ Davis won a Tony Award for his performance in Wilson’s “King Hedley II”, and an Oscar for his role in the 2016 film adaptation of Wilson’s “Fences”, among many other accolades for his performances in “The Help” and “How to Get Away with Murder”. She also told the Telegraph that she believes “dark-skinned black women” don’t have the same freedoms as white actresses in the film industry. “There is always the feeling that a woman has to look a certain appearance and be a certain age to be sexual onscreen. And if those rules aren’t followed, they are only for white actresses. are wonderful white actresses Meryl Streep in “Hope Springs” or Diane Keaton in “Something’s Gotta Give.” But I don’t feel that same freedom has been extended to black women, especially black women in the dark skin tone, I just can’t see it, ”Davis said. As reported by The Telegraph, Davis’ next role is as executive producer of “First ladies”, a Showtime series in which she will play Michelle Obama.

