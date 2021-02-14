Hollywood actor Zac Efron completes purchase of $ 2 million block in Tweed Valley

Zac Efron is rumored to be planning to relocate to Australia for good after falling in love with Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares.

And now the 33-year-old Hollywood star has apparently finalized a $ 2 million purchase for a block of land in Tweed Valley – a town on the Tweed River in northeastern NSW.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the High School Musical actor made the agreement for retirement, known as Glen Eden, on Friday.

Hollywood actor Zac Efron (pictured) has finalized a $ 2million purchase for a block of land in Tweed Valley – amid rumors he plans to move to Australia permanently

Confirmed buyer: According to the Daily Telegraph, the Baywatch actor made the deal for the retirement (pictured) on Friday

The 128.7 ha block of land offers incredible views of mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and a tropical forest.

It also includes three streams with clear water, rock waterfalls, water holes and two dams fed by springs.

The Hollywood actor is believed to be planning to build a house on the land.

Zac has been living quietly in the seaside town of Byron Bay since March 2020, after escaping the escalating COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

He is believed to have met his girlfriend Vanessa in July, when she was working as a waitress at the trendy cafe in the Byron Bay general store.

He also embraced life Down Under and recently lived in a $ 140,000 trailer while filming the movie Stan Original Gold.

Views: The 128.7 ha block of land offers incredible views of mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and a rainforest

True blue Aussie! Zac (pictured) embraced life Down Under and was recently living in a $ 140,000 trailer while filming the Stan Original Gold movie

In August, Daily Mail Australia revealed that Zac had canceled his flight back to Los Angeles.

“ He was planning to return home only if he had to, ” a source revealed. “He didn’t really want to go back to America.”

Zac had bought the plane ticket several months earlier in case his request for a visa extension was denied by the Home Office.

Location: Zac has been living quietly in the seaside town of Byron Bay since March, after escaping the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

But it appears his request to extend his tourist visa from three months to 12 months has been granted, hence the reason he canceled his return trip.

In September, the Daily Telegraph reported that Zac had ‘inspected and made an offer’ on a house in Byron Bay, but was outbid at the last minute by a rival buyer.

More recently, it was rumored that Zac was the mysterious buyer of a record $ 22 million mansion near Wategos Beach.