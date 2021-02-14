Connect with us

Entertainment

Hollywood actor Zac Efron completes purchase of $ 2 million block in Tweed Valley

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Hollywood actor Zac Efron finalizes $ 2million block purchase in Tweed Valley – amid rumors he plans to move to Australia permanently

By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

Zac Efron is rumored to be planning to relocate to Australia for good after falling in love with Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares.

And now the 33-year-old Hollywood star has apparently finalized a $ 2 million purchase for a block of land in Tweed Valley – a town on the Tweed River in northeastern NSW.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the High School Musical actor made the agreement for retirement, known as Glen Eden, on Friday.

Hollywood actor Zac Efron (pictured) has finalized a $ 2million purchase for a block of land in Tweed Valley – amid rumors he plans to move to Australia permanently

Confirmed buyer: According to the Daily Telegraph, the Baywatch actor made the deal for the retirement (pictured) on Friday

Confirmed buyer: According to the Daily Telegraph, the Baywatch actor made the deal for the retirement (pictured) on Friday

The 128.7 ha block of land offers incredible views of mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and a tropical forest.

It also includes three streams with clear water, rock waterfalls, water holes and two dams fed by springs.

The Hollywood actor is believed to be planning to build a house on the land.

Zac has been living quietly in the seaside town of Byron Bay since March 2020, after escaping the escalating COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

He is believed to have met his girlfriend Vanessa in July, when she was working as a waitress at the trendy cafe in the Byron Bay general store.

He also embraced life Down Under and recently lived in a $ 140,000 trailer while filming the movie Stan Original Gold.

Views: The 128.7 ha block of land offers incredible views of mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and a rainforest

Views: The 128.7 ha block of land offers incredible views of mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and a rainforest

True blue Aussie! Zac (pictured) embraced life Down Under and recently lived in a $ 140,000 trailer while filming the Stan Original Gold movie

True blue Aussie! Zac (pictured) embraced life Down Under and was recently living in a $ 140,000 trailer while filming the Stan Original Gold movie

In August, Daily Mail Australia revealed that Zac had canceled his flight back to Los Angeles.

“ He was planning to return home only if he had to, ” a source revealed. “He didn’t really want to go back to America.”

Zac had bought the plane ticket several months earlier in case his request for a visa extension was denied by the Home Office.

Location: Zac has been living quietly in the seaside town of Byron Bay since March, after escaping the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

Location: Zac has been living quietly in the seaside town of Byron Bay since March, after escaping the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

But it appears his request to extend his tourist visa from three months to 12 months has been granted, hence the reason he canceled his return trip.

In September, the Daily Telegraph reported that Zac had ‘inspected and made an offer’ on a house in Byron Bay, but was outbid at the last minute by a rival buyer.

More recently, it was rumored that Zac was the mysterious buyer of a record $ 22 million mansion near Wategos Beach.

Vacation romance: He's dating Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares (pictured)

Vacation romance: He’s dating Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares (pictured)

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: