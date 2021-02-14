10 movies to watch on Valentine’s Day if you’re single

With only a day before Valentine’s Day, couples must already have made elaborate plans for wooing their partners. Reservations made, gifts purchased or plans include a simple night’s sleep; with a bowl of ice cream, two spoons and a ready-to-watch wellness comedy. However, any single person might find such a preparation childish, irritating, or excruciatingly nostalgic. While being in love is a brilliant feeling, sometimes it’s just as important to be independent and aware of the right kind of love.

While couples have a myriad of viewing options ranging from archaic gothic novels to quirky indie, there’s no reason singles should feel left out. Singles would rather like to see a movie that doesn’t romance love but shows it through the lens of reality. It doesn’t require the perfect ending or the need to get viewers to yearn for love. The perfect Valentine’s Day movies for singles should highlight the complex nature of relationships, celebrate the independence of being alone, and convey a mature understanding of love, which doesn’t always end in togetherness. Fortunately, there are plenty of such movies to choose from, but only a few make the final cut.

ten Marriage story (2019)

Single people who have just gone through a bad divorce should avoid this hauntingly realistic depiction of a failed marriage. However, for those who broke up with someone they had hoped to marry, this movie would prove to be a friendly reminder that perhaps it was for the best. No relationship thrives on compromise, and while there were differences that led to a breakup, being married could have made it irreconcilable.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage storyCharacteristicsScarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and, Laura Dern. It presents Charlie and Nicole Barber’s journey, exploring love, marriage and the excruciatingly trying experience of a bad divorce.

9 500 days of summer (2009)

The concept of soul mates, or finding “The One” may seem like a romantic utopia, but reality usually doesn’t work in such a divine way. While many find the love of their life in their partner, others must navigate the treacherous trenches of failed relationships to find “The One.” But what to do when you’ve lost “The One”?

500 summer days, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, is a story that intelligently talks about a painful break-up from the perfect partner and the real realities of relationship and life. Marc Webbs’ directorial beginnings show how true love is often a construct that people project in accordance with their own desires, and how life keeps stopping for no one. Some things are sadly short, but luckily they are sweet as long as they last. Among the countless romantic teenage comedies for young viewers,500 summer daysis a reality check.

8 How to be single (2016)

Liz Tuccillo from Gender and city fame wrote the delicious novel How to be single and Christian Drifter adapted the same into an enjoyable film depicting the life of young adults in their early twenties, navigating the intricacies of single life in the fast-moving city of New York. With Marc Silverstein, Diana Fox and Abby Kohn, How to be single is refreshing, cathartic, and incredibly real. This emphasizes that at the end of the day, the only person someone really needs is themselves.

7 Revolutionary Road (2008)

There are plenty of horror movies that are perfect for Valentine’s Day, but Revolutionary route haunts for a whole other reason. This film directed by Sam Mendes is about the societal pressures of keeping up appearances, the monotonous and rigorous task of maintaining a marriage, infidelity, and the existence of that fanciful escape, which always seems elusive.

Through the history of the Wheelers, played beautifully by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Revolutionary route shouts the importance of stopping every now and then and making the effort to take care of what is loved. Things that are taken for granted usually fall apart, and marriage is no different. For all singles out there, this is a reassuring film that hauntingly portrays the reality that not all relationships are perfect and appearances can be deceptive.

6 Rejected (2000)

Any movie starring Tom Hanks usually turns out to be brilliant, and Castaway is no different. One of Tom Hanks’ 10 best movies, Castaway tells the story of a disciplined FedEx employee, Chuck Noland, caught up in the uncertain realities of having to face the ends of being stranded on an uninhabited island while still having eternal hope of returning to the one he loves .

Noland survives his ordeal, returning only to find that he has lost his beloved once again and must learn to live in a world that seems to have evolved. This film shows how powerful hope can be, while also illustrating that hope is usually not enough in real life.

5 Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

In the movie Under the Tuscan sun, Frances Mayes (Diane Lane), a writer discovers that her perfect life is a terrible facade with her husband who cheats on her with his lover whom he made pregnant. As Frances begins to lose herself in post-divorce depression, she heeds a friend’s suggestion and goes on vacation to Tuscany for fun. What she ends up realizing is rediscovering her life, her confidence and her happiness while being completely alone.

This 2003 film directed by Audrey Wells is the perfect movie to watch for someone who feels like the world is over after their last breakup. He reminds that being alone does not necessarily mean being unhappy and that happiness can be found if an effort is made to achieve it.

4 The First Wives Club (1996)

This stimulating and funny film starring the formidable trio of Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn tells the story of three middle-aged divorced college friends who reunited after 30 years at their friend’s funeral. The friend had committed suicide after being abandoned by her ex-husband for a younger woman and upon learning the reason, the three friends realize that even their ex-husbands have taken them for granted in the past; an indiscretion worthy of vengeance.The first wives club is the perfect and fun detour to take on the stern romantic comedies that ravage Valentine’s Day.

3 A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

While there are a myriad of recently released movies and shows that complement Valentine’s Day, singles might just prefer to settle for the old and the classic in the film adaptation of the award-winning masterpiece. Tennessee Williams A streetcar named desire.

Starring iconic Marlon Brando as Stanley Kowalski and Vivian Leigh as Blanche DuBois, this film directed by Elia Kazan confirms that relationships are generally not what they are idealized. The haunting lines, I have always relied on the kindness of strangers, ironically reiterates the vulnerability of love and how lack of independence has ruined the lives of white women.

2 Forget Sarah Marshall (2008)

Another film discovering the simple but extremely difficult task of moving on from the love of your life, Forget Sarah Marshallhappily portrays Peter Bretters’ attempts to forget about his famous and seemingly perfect ex by going on vacation to Hawaii.

The script for this film written by Jason Segel, who also stars as Peter, ithiliously sees the dreaded and painful idea of ​​meeting your ex and current partner recounted, as well as reminding viewers that a breakup usually doesn’t mean the loss of all hope. .

1 Missing Girl (2014)

Missing girl is a film that reiterates that it’s not men or women who make a relationship fail, but that each is equally responsible for causing tension, and perhaps for the very reason, make them interesting partners.

The lines What did we do to each other? What are we going to do? seems to resonate throughout the film, as singles can rejoice that they haven’t partnered up with a cunning psychopath or carnal cheater. Starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck, this David Fincher thriller is an absolute delight and has rightly received various nominations and accolades.

