Entertainment
The ‘Bottom’ is remembered as a bustling business district
February is Black History Month and it’s a reminder of my story on Black History.
Growing up as a young black man in Maury County in the 1950s and 1960s, I remember Bottom in Columbia and Broadway in Mt. Pleasant. These were the black cultural centers of Maury County where you had black affairs, black entertainment, and black religion, all located on a street in a small area of these towns.
These black cultural entities were all segregated by custom more than by law, because while black people were prohibited from going to certain white establishments, I do not recall such a ban for whites not to enter. black establishments if they were inclined to do so. However, I don’t remember seeing many people making this choice.
These black cultural centers were a hub of activity seven days a week and sometimes 24 hours a day, for you could swear that there were people who never left these areas.
There were also buildings that served as businesses and homes.The main emphasis of black history is that the background at Columbia and Broadway at Mt. Pleasant were once small, separate areas that have been the center of black affairs, black entertainment, and black religion in Maury County for many years.
The Bottom in Colombia, primarily comprised East 8th Street between South Main and Woodland Streets, although there are other businesses, entertainment venues, and churches owned and operated by Blacks in the general area. Broadway in Mt. Pleasant is down Main Street, just off Bluegrass Avenu and right across from the New Courthouse. (At the time, you couldn’t miss it).
These areas provided business opportunities for black entrepreneurs in the form of hair and beauty salons, beer bars, restaurants, small shops, funeral homes, gas stations and nightclubs, among others. The main fact is that they were all generally owned by black people. , operated by black and separated.
Growing up in Maury County some of these establishments were places my parents wouldn’t let me go, but I could always find a good reason to frequent for acceptable business reasons. family whether you had to manage running errands or getting a message and the only place to find them was down below or on Broadway We learned early on about the places we could and couldn’t go but the more you got the more older, taller or wiser, our entry avenues.
I really don’t know if it’s integration or a business downturn that killed these two black business centers, but today these two areas seem ripe for new ventures and could provide a corporate culture. more integrated into these areas.
Bottom and Broadway also served as the main entertainment venues for blacks in Maury County at the time, if you were a party animal this is where you could go. There was always something going on in these areas, although most of us would. not to consider switching from beer to beer or sitting in one of those establishments having a meal as desirable entertainment today.We, or should I say they, surely have loved to take advantage of it when I observed them briefly, while looking for my father or brother in law to deliver this message or run this race.
I still remember the sound of the music and the bands and the sight of dancing in little nightclubs that made me wonder how all these people in a small place could have so much fun.
There were a lot of people who didn’t frequent Bottom or Broadway, but it seemed like everyone could tell you what was going on or what was going on in those places without daring to walk.
The dancing has stopped and soul music can no longer be heard in Bottom or Broadway, but I have witnessed and heard stories about much of the black history that has taken place in these places. , which provided an abundant social life for the black citizens of Maury County. .
Black religion was also very prevalent in Lower and on Broadway because there were black churches located in those areas. Churches were also segregated because we know history tells us that Sunday morning was the peak time. more segregated in Maury County. who were saturated with revelers on Friday and Saturday night were full of people going to church on Sunday morning.
In fact, some of them might have been the same people, but that’s just something I’ve heard over the years: even on Sunday mornings, some business and some entertainment rivaled religion, but at a much calmer and slower pace. these areas had more worshipers than they now have, but they no longer compete for parking because commercial and entertainment establishments have closed.
This Black History Month, I just wanted to pick up on that aspect of the segregated Maury County where I grew up, participating in the black culture that existed with black business, entertainment and religion happening in the Bottom in Colombia and on Broadway in Mt. Pleasant.
I’m not sure why these areas did not thrive after integration, but I do know that Maury County could probably still use the black businesses and black entertainment that these places offered. Black religion won over all of these areas. . Churches may not have as many people as they once did, but some of us who shared our time and resources with black businesses and entertainment venues now only visit churches in those areas.
Let us remember part of the black culture that existed in Maury County before moving from segregation to integration.
Andrew Cannon, Colombia
