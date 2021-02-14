From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Nick on Valentine’s Day, read how these couples met, fell in love

This Valentine’s Day we bring you Celebrity Dating Stories and let us tell you these stories are no less exciting than some of the romantic Bollywood comedies themselves. Whether it’s looking for your upset girlfriend in an unfamiliar city or love on the sets of her movie, there are stories of all kinds here. Check them:

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

One of the most beloved and strongest couples in Bollywood, Gauri and Shah Rukh also have a great love affair. The two met at a party when they were teenagers. They were sitting by the pool, sipping cola, when Cupid knocked. When he finally had her number, he called her at her house, pretending to be his friend “Shaheen”.

However, charming as he is now, Shah Rukh was not always the perfect match. Fed up with his possessiveness, Gauri decided to break up with him and left for Mumbai. A heartbroken Shah Rukh followed her there, searching for her on every beach in Mumbai when he finally found her on the last one he went to. She quickly forgave him and they married in 1991. The couple now have three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Speaking about how her love affair with Akshay began, Twinkle revealed on Koffee With Karan that she had just come out of a long-term relationship and wanted to have an affair for the first time in her life. . There it was, six feet of chocolate ice cream. So, I decided that I was going to have an affair with him and that it was going to last 15 days (the length of their outside schedule). It was my plan. I ran out of books in Calgary, there was no TV and I was really bored. And he was there. It was pretty perfect, she revealed.

Akshay and Twinkle have two children – a son named Aarav, born in 2002, and a daughter named Nitara, born in 2012.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Mira first met Shahid when she was only 16 years old. When asked what it was, she told her followers, just like meeting someone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were in a common house of friends for a concert by a Sufi singer. Our two dads love this kind of music.

But Cupid had hit so hard that they only met three or four times before they were married in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The couple now have two children – daughter Misha and son Zain.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif had fallen in love on the Tashan sets and went on to marry four years later. Kareena had opened up in her article on Humans of Bombay, I had met her before, but while we were filming Tashan something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell in love with him hook, line and sinker. I remember on a shoot in Ladakh and Jaisalmer we went on long bike rides for a while alone. We appreciate beauty, have great conversations and bond! She said Saif helped me heal and love myself.

Saif also touched on the subject of marriage while filming Tashan. Kareena said she said no, saying I didn’t know you. The actor maintains that she hasn’t turned down Saif, but needs to get to know him better. Saif then proposed to Kareena twice on their trip to Paris – once at a bar and again at Notre Dame Church. Saif had chosen the same city where his cricketer father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi proposed to his actress mother Sharmila Tagore. She finally agreed. The couple are now parents to their son Taimur and await the arrival of their second child together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nick said he met Priyanka through a friend. The initial introduction led to the pair texting each other, but they didn’t meet until May 2017, when they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two had a great time, he also insisted that they only left as friends. Our lives kind of took us to different places, he told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview.

Over the next several weeks, as the media asked them about an emerging romance, Nick said he and Priyanka were just friends. People would ask us, in interviews and in private, do you guys see each other? And the answer was no. People thought we were shy, and so did we, until we cut, now were engaged, so the story kind of just wrote itself. We met a few months ago, five months ago now, and it was pretty immediate. We just knew it was right and stepped in.

Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur in 2018. Her whole family flew to India for the festivities which last almost an entire week.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika said she had serious trust issues when she first met Ranveer, and although she loved him, she didn’t want to be fully committed. It wasn’t about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I had already had several relationships before and my confidence was often broken. When I first met Ranveer I was exhausted, she says. When this relationship I was in ended in 2012, I felt like I was done. I wanted to try this concept of casual dating. I just didn’t want to respond to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, I realize that there is a connection between us. I really love you but I want it to stay open. I don’t want to get involved. If I’m attracted to different people, I’ll do my thing, Deepika added.

Ranveer also said something similar in an interview with Filmfare. There was a phase in my life when I was only in unconditional relationships. I’d cut any string I see. But yes, you change and evolve as a person. You want something more substantial. Now I can’t even think of such relationships anymore. My biological clock is ticking. I want to become a father. I love children, he says.