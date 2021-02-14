TALK OF THE TOWN: Actress Lily James is heading to Hollywood – as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson!

After the fallout from her craziness with Dominic West and the rough weather here, who could blame Lily James for wanting to go to Los Angeles?

But she’s not exactly going for a bit of R&R Lily is stuck in some serious work, with one of her plans set to see her play Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

She is set to play Pammie in a TV series about her tumultuous relationship with hell rocker Tommy Lee, drummer for heavy metal band Motley Crue. They married in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours.

Avengers Endgame star Sebastian Stan is expected to play the rocker.

California Dream: Lily James (pictured above, in December 2018)

Lily, who has lived in North London for years, is actually considering moving to sunny Los Angeles for the foreseeable future to focus on her career and escape what she sees as the unfair treatment she gets. received after being photographed getting affectionate with a married actor. West on a trip to Rome.

Former Downton Abbey star Lily has several exciting plans to film in California.

In the upcoming film The Paris Trap, she plays a woman victim of a mistaken identity during a trip to the French capital in what is billed as a Hitchcockian thriller.

Next comes the bank robber drama Peggy Jo, with Lily, 31, who will play the main character in the real-life story of a bandit on a crime spree across Texas in the 1990s.

Pamela Anderson as CJ Parker.

A source close to the star said: It will be good for Lily to escape some of the unwanted attention she has received in the UK and focus on some juicy roles.

However, there is also the allure of her new hunk, Michael Shuman, 35. She was pictured last week kissing the Los Angeles-based Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist.

She sees where things are going to lead, adds the source. They will be able to spend more time together there.

Salma is such a cool customer

Salma Hayeks traded her usual crisp look for a navy hoodie as she sipped a navy ice cold drink at a convenience store near her home in Los Angeles

Be careful the next time you’re in line at a store, you might run into Salma Hayek.

The Hollywood star swapped her usual crisp look for a navy hoodie as she sipped a navy ice cold drink at a convenience store near her home in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actress recounted last week how opponents said her career would be over in her mid-30s.

She said: We are not finished at this time or at some other time. If you are creative, enthusiastic, and curious about life, life can be exciting forever. All the time. Maybe that’s all the chemicals she gets from these slushies …

Her ultra-slim figure looks like it was forged after hours of the gym and an edamame bean diet, but Poppy Delevingne has revealed the secret to her enviable height.

Quavers for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the socialite, 34, joked to her 1.7 million Instagram followers. So even the models are turning to cheese crisps to get past the lockdown!