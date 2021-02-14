‘Minari’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘The World to Come’ Capitalize on Award Nominations | Entertainment

With most of the precursor awards leading up to the Oscars unveiling their nominations last week, two of those films in the running are open to the public this week.

Minari led the Houston Film Critics Society nominations, but ultimately the film came away with zero wins. The film is mainly in Korean but it is one of the most American stories of the race this year. It stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead). The writing is the special thing about this movie, which has been praised at a level of anticipation that I fear many viewers will find disappointing when they finally see it.

Director Lee Isaac Chung based the story on his own experience of immigrating from Korea to Arkansas as a child. The story tells of the hardships the family of five faced to begin their American dream.

Newcomer Alan S. Kim is David, the young son (basically Chung as a child) and steals the film from the rest of the cast. Her nomination this week for Best Young Performer at the Critics Choice Awards is an almost guaranteed victory.

Yeun, whose performance is mostly calm, contemplative, and internal, has a few standout scenes, but his performance reflects Minari’s subdued mood. “despite its limited screen time.

What Minari lacks in daring, Judas and the Black Messiah compensates ten times. Shaka King’s sophomore directing project takes viewers to 1968 where the badge is scarier than the gun. “

J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) and his servant Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) have turned savvy car thief Bill ONeal (LaKeith Stanfield) into an undercover informant. His freedom will depend on his ability to infiltrate the Black Panther Party, led locally by FBI target Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

Kaluuya (Get Out, Widows) gives another spectacular performance, with a body transformation, focus and intensity not found in any other competitor this season.

The film itself shifts the points of view between ONeal and Hampton as the image (and the clarity of the film’s title) focuses. The duality between the two men draws up an image of good and evil, of the just and the unfair, which leaves the viewer seated at the end of the film. While the beginning of the story sometimes struggles to stay on a singular path and distance itself from BlacKkKlansman, “it’s the performances that keep the film together.

Finally, this week, The World to Come takes us back to the Appalachians in 1856. It was shot in Romania, which once again replaced western North Carolina as it did in “Cold Mountain” in 2003.

The film stars Casey Affleck, who is also the producer, nominee for Best Actress Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), who serves as the main character and narrator. His journal entries help provide audiences with a realistic portrayal of not only the hardships of the times, but also boredom and desire.

I have become my grief, she writes at one point. Abigail (Waterson) and her husband Dyer (Affleck) have settled into a loveless marital routine marked by loss and isolation. It’s only when new neighbors arrive that Abigail and Tallie (Kirby) begin a forbidden relationship that no husband can tolerate.

The screenplay explores the alien concept of love between two women at a time when they barely knew what to call it. The World to Come relies exclusively on its performance to make an impact as cinematography and other technical elements fail to impress.

Daniel Blumberg’s original score may be the worst standalone music for a movie in the past 12 months, but what’s worse is how it continually undermines emotion in scenes, but also serves as a jarring distraction. .

Mona Fastvold mirrors her second film in the mold of The Sleepwalker, “which also revolves around just four people onscreen.