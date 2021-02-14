Valentine’s Day: Alia and Rajkummar to Kiara and Ranbir, 5 new Bollywood chords we’d love to see on screen





On Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at some new Bollywood couples we’d love to see onscreen in the near future.

Every Valentine’s Day you can find yourself in two categories. The first is the singles group and the second is the one who is happily engaged. Whichever category you fall into, Valentine’s Day is definitely a soft and not-so-great day for singles. But Valentine’s Day isn’t just for the lover in your life, but to celebrate every precious relationship. And on that note, we decided to make a list of actors who wouldn’t just look great in front of each other, but who would make for a great pairing on screen. So, on Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at some new Bollywood chords we’d like to see in the near future: Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal The two actors spread the boy / girl vibe next door and would therefore make an excellent pair on screen. With Vicky’s charming smile and Shraddha’s adorable looks, we have a strong feeling the actors with their impeccable on-screen presence would compliment each other. Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao One of the top two players in the industry today with a history of great performances and a fun line-up of projects, Alia and Rajkummar’s coming together will certainly be one to watch. While Rajkummar is known for his formidable act in films like Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Alia has struck down millions of people with her performance in films like Raazi, Udta Punjab and Highway. Imagine the duo in a romantic comedy or a backcountry romance movie? Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana Probably the most unconventional couple on the list, but imagine Deepika and Ayushmann in a sports drama in which the two actors try out the roles of sportsmen who fall in love. With their delightful onscreen presence and athletic body, Deepika and Ayushmann would pull off this sports drama and likely create some magical chemistry. Priyanka Chopra and Saif Ali Khan Priyanka and Saif have been in the industry for over a decade, but haven’t played face to face. With Priyanka having recently played a mom in The Sky is Pink and Saif having played a dad more than once, it would be great to see these actors reunite for family drama with flashbacks to their dating days. Don’t you think Priyanka and Saif make a great pair onscreen? Kiara Advani and Ranbir Kapoor Last but not least, Kiara Advani and Ranbir Kapoor. The actors have never met on the screen but imagine their love story taking place in the middle of an urban setting. From college goers to get old, Kiara and Ranbir would put on a delightful show. Who else do you think would make a fun onscreen couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. READ ALSO: Sushmita Sen and the handsome Rohman go out to do their shopping before Valentine’s Day; PHOTOS end all breakup rumors X

