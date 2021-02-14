Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: actor is congratulated by paparazzi, photos of the surface of the party before the wedding

Amid rumors of Dia Mirza’s marriage to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani welcomed her into the family.

Pooja, who appears to be close to Vaibhav, shared photos from a meeting held on Saturday. The couple appear to have celebrated with their friends ahead of their wedding on February 15. Sharing a photo of the happy couple and a group photo from the reunion, Pooja wrote: “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial .. we love you all.”

Dia responded to the post by dropping a heart-shaped emoji in the comments section.

Dia was spotted after the party (apparently a pre-wedding party) and simply smiled as the paparazzi congratulated her. Searching for a white lace dress and matching mask, Dia continued to patiently pose for photographers and took selfies with fans.

Dia Mirza is expected to marry Vaibhav in an intimate ceremony. The duo will exchange their wedding vows in the presence of family and close friends. “Dia is going to marry Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of his family and close friends. It will be a private ceremony,” a source told PTI.

There are rumors that Dia has been dating Vaibhav for some time, but they never talked about it. The 39-year-old actor was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after being together for 11 years. According to reports, Vaibhav’s first wife was yoga and lifestyle trainer Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple share a daughter together.

Dia won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 and made her Bollywood debut opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein (2001). She is known for her roles in films such as Sanju and Thappad. She made her digital debut with the 2019 Kaafir web show and will now be seen in another web series, Moghuls.