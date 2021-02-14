Wedding Trends Reflect Changing Ceremonies | Features / Entertainment

The weather outside is terrible. There’s no denying this. With all the sleet, snow, freezing rain and freezing temperatures, it’s easy to forget that spring is just around the corner. For most of us, that means warmer weather, sunshine, and outdoor activities. But, for brides in the area, it means its time of crisis. Plans will need to start preparing for these spring and early summer weddings, so it’s time to really start making final decisions on these late summer / early fall ceremonies.
Brides-to-be might find it a bit more difficult to plan a wedding in the COVID age than brides in previous years. We’ve certainly seen all kinds of celebrations this year, with drive-thru birthday parades, graduation parties, and even virtual Zoom wedding ceremonies. While the act of getting married has changed a bit, one thing remains true: Bride and groom (and bride and groom) want their big days to be special. They want them to stand out from the crowd while still being fashionable and modern.
Wedding trends are like any other trend. They stick around for a while and then disappear with the next big thing. With things like social distancing and limited guests, brides need to get creative. Outdoor weddings are more popular now and we will continue to see more of them in the wake of COVID. They are an easy way to always greet your guests in person, while trying to follow all the guidelines in place.
As outdoor ceremonies gain in popularity, brides are opting for more informal options when it comes to wedding attire. A quick Google search for 2021 wedding dresses will show an array of more streamlined silhouettes and lots of lace.
Becky, bridal advisor for The Rose Tree Boutique in Ceredo, mentioned that due to the more informal ceremonies this year, brides are opting for more bohemian styles, with lots of lace and more fitted and flared type dresses than Cinderella styles from years gone by. That’s not to say prom dresses are completely out, they remain a classic that will never go out of style.
Brides of the past opted for lower necklines and sleeveless dresses, while brides today seem to lean more towards taller collars and even sleeves. Styles such as cap sleeves that only cover the shoulders or three-quarter lengths that end in the middle of the forearm and for some even bell sleeves are gaining popularity.
Lara Clagg, owner of Laras Bridals and Formals in Ashland, said she has seen a lot of brides-to-be swinging towards flowy, fitted and flared dresses for their big days, but agrees that even classic prom dresses are still important. . .
I think even with COVID and all that is going on, people still want their perfect dress, she says. Yeah, a lot of people go for flowy skirts or a bohemian style, but Cinderella dresses and long trains are always bought too because that’s what people want on their special day.
It seems that most of the designers were also interested in the bohemian vibe outside. Davids Bridal, a popular boutique among brides, has an assortment of designers, including Vera Wang; who is probably one of the most sought-after designers among future brides. While her line still features the more classic princess-type dresses, she also features more casual and easygoing looks. These are still formal wedding dresses, but not the type we are used to seeing in church and chapel ceremonies. These dresses are perfect for outdoor events because they are a bit smaller and much easier to maneuver at an outdoor reception.
Dresses are only a part (albeit an important part) of a wedding, however. Brides should also focus on a color scheme, while somehow incorporating it into their groom’s and groomsman’s outfit, their bridesmaids and even their reception. For the groom, tuxedos are still popular, with lighter colors replacing the traditional black. Brides can easily add their colors to their groom’s outfit by means of ties or even buttonholes. According to the website elegantweddinginvites.com, a mix of greens, purples and even modern black make up some of the most fashionable wedding colors for this coming season. Dusty pinks, classic blues, and jewelry tones are also popular. If you’re on the fence you can’t go wrong mixing jewelry tones and greens for a fall wedding, but whether you’re going for a spring or summer ceremony, nothing can beat a dusty rose. or a berry rose. Just because the upcoming wedding season may seem a little different from what we’re used to that doesn’t mean brides can’t have the wedding of their dreams.