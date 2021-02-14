Akshay Kumar leads Bollywood in honoring the brave Jawans who died in the Pulwama terrorist attack





Pulwama attack: two years ago, on February 14, 40 soldiers died in the Pulwama attack Today, it has been two years since the terrorist attack on Pulwama. On February 14, 2019, 40 brave Indian soldiers died in the line of duty after a suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, crashed into a vehicle loaded with explosives in the security convoy carrying them. Tributes to the brave soldiers are pouring in on social networks. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty directed Bollywood by paying homage to the jawans. “In remembering our brave hearts of Pulwama Attack, we will always be indebted for your supreme sacrifice,” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter with an image of the jawans. Remember our brave hearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always be indebted for your supreme sacrifice pic.twitter.com/WLGQ1QJqIX Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2021 Rest in power Bravehearts of Pulwama! #PulwamaAttack# 14feb2019pic.twitter.com/v2rkpmvi8f Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 14, 2021 Never forgive never forget .. !! #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/bdcX7elOHM Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) February 14, 2021 “On that day, two years ago, 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in the Pulwama attack. Prayers for brave souls and their families. We will always be indebted for yours, ”actor Kartik Aryan wrote. Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Lok Sabha Gautam Gambhir wrote on the microblogging site: “India is not built of bricks and cement! It is the blood of our bravest that keeps our country going united! Never forget! ” India is not built with bricks and cement! It is the blood of our bravest that unites our country! Never forget! #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/pP5og5RASg Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2021 Last year, a memorial bearing the names of the 40 jawans who died in the Pulwama terrorist attack was unveiled at the CRPF training center at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names along with their photographs and the CRPF motto – “Seva and Nishtha” (Service and Loyalty).







