Actor Dean Cain Appreciates His Position As HPU Mentor | News

With or without the red cape and the iconic S on his chest, Dean Cain is hoping that hell will be some kind of superhero for students at High Point University.
The 54-year-old veteran actor, best known for playing Clark Kent and Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, was named an actor in residence at HPU last week. Cain will visit the campus several times a year to mentor students interested in pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.
I hope my words, through my experience, will touch these kids and make a difference for them as they venture into a career that I have been making every day for the past 30 years, Cain said in a phone interview with Las Vegas. , where he is currently filming a film with former mixed martial arts champion Randy Couture.
The son of an actress and director, Cain began learning the ropes of entertainment long before America met him as a Man of Steel.
I grew up in acting, in film and television, so I always received on-the-job training, he said.
And what he learned is that as an actor trying to make a name for himself, you won’t be able to blow up tall buildings all at once.
What I hope to teach these kids is, listen, whatever you want to do is within reach, Cain said.
It will take hard work and you will be rejected a lot, but this is what happens to all who are successful. They are going to tell you that you are too tall, too short, too skinny, your hair the wrong color, your performance was terrible, even though you knew it was awesome. You must learn to deal with this rejection.
Cain, who lives in Malibu, Calif., Has strong ties to HPU. Her son, Chris, is a sophomore at the school.
I love this place and my son fell in love with it too, Cain said. Were very happy to call it a second home.
So, last February, when HPU President Nido Qubein invited Cain to sit down for an interview to be filmed for public television, the actor was happy to help.
Then Qubein asked Cain to consider becoming the School-in-Residence Actor, joining a roster of other well-known mentors from various professions such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Netflix Marc Randolph and ABC News reporter Byron Pitts, just to name a few. Cain accepted the offer faster than you can tell.
I was familiar with their entrepreneur-in-residence program, he said. What a beautiful thing to have this ability to sit down with Steve Wozniak, or whoever, and hear them and ask them questions. It’s pretty cool. I felt like I could come in and give the students some concrete advice and maybe a different perspective than a professor could give them, so I said: It sounds great.
Qubein said he was delighted.
We are so grateful that Dean Cain has become our newest member of the long list of world leaders to act as a mentor for our students, he said. He brings incredible experiences and knowledge in the entertainment field that can help students of all majors.
The biggest challenge for Cain may be to fit HPU into his schedule. Although his breakthrough as an actor in the Superman series has been on hold for almost 25 years, Cain has remained extremely busy. He has appeared in nearly 200 films, including Gods Not Dead, Trafficked: A Parents Worst Nightmare, and Gosnell: The Trial of Americas Biggest Serial Killer, as well as over a dozen Christmas movies he has directed for The Hallmark. Channel.
He also produced and hosted four seasons of Ripleys Believe It Or Not and co-hosted NBCs The Today Show and Fox and Friends. The film currently being shot in Las Vegas is titled Demon Pit, which he describes as a supernatural thriller.
Unlike some actors who bristle at being closely associated with a particular role in their careers, Cain embraces his identity as a Superman actor.
If there’s one role I’ll be associated with forever, I’m more than happy it’s Superman, he says. If that kept me from working, okay, maybe I blamed myself a bit, but this role gave me my career. I don’t want anything. I am as proud as possible to be associated with this role until the day I die.