West Hollywood City Invites Community Members To Apply For Social Justice Task Force





February 10, 2021 In an effort to increase community engagement and amplify the voices of Black, Indigenous and Colored People (BIPOCs) in the West Hollywood community, the City of West Hollywood City Council has approved the creation of a group work on social justice to identify inequalities and social and racial issues and provide policy recommendations to city council. The task force will be made up of members representing members of the Black, Indigenous and Colored (BIPOC) community who live, work or own businesses in the city of West Hollywood.

The working group will consist of nine members, one person appointed directly by each of the five members of the Board and four appointed persons in general. Interested community members should submit an application to the City Clerk’s office by Monday, February 22, 2021 to be considered for an appointment to the task force. Applications will be reviewed by city staff and city council during the month of February and staff will return to city council within 60 days for city council to make the appointments. Following nominations by city council, the Social Justice Working Group will convene its first meeting and adopt a 12-month work plan, with possibilities for extensions or adaptations if necessary. More information about the working group and the application form can accessed here.

The City of West Hollywood has an unwavering commitment to proactively meeting the unique needs of its diverse community, finding creative solutions to manage its urban environment, and is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the well-being of the community. The City aims for quality in all its actions by setting the highest objectives and standards. Two of the city’s core values ​​are: Respect and support for people and Responsiveness to the public. The City recognizes and celebrates the diversity of its community by treating all individuals with respect for their personal dignity and by offering a wide range of specialized services. The City encourages mutual respect, courtesy and thoughtfulness in all interactions. The City is accountable to the members of its community and is committed to actively seeking public participation. The City fosters a public process that allows it to respond to the needs of the community while balancing competing interests and diverse opinions. This press release was prepared by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

